BVG ELECTRIC BUS DEPOTS BERLIN

Release date: 24 July 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBERLINER VERKEHRSBETRIEBE (BVG) AOER
Location
Description
The project will finance the construction of a new electric bus depot and the conversion of two existing bus depots into electric bus depots in the metropolitan area of Berlin.
Objectives
The Promoter is the "Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe" (BVG), the Public Sector Entity (PSE, or "Anstalt öffentlichen Rechts") that is in charge of the public transport system in the city of Berlin. In 1994, the BVG was transformed into an institution under public law; since then, it has been 100% owned and controlled by the State of Berlin. The strong control exerted by the Land Berlin over BVG is also underlined by the explicit recognition of the public mission pursued by BVG. The Land has strong influence on governance and regulatory aspects as it decides and sets the tariffs according to the regulatory framework. BVG operates the buses, trams and underground in the city of Berlin as a monopolist based on a public service contract with the city. This is an essential public service and in turn a compulsory responsibility of the Land. BVG is one of the largest public transport operators of Germany.
Sector(s)
- Transport - Transportation and storage
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 480 million
Environmental aspects
Based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group environmental and social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. Climate adaptation and flooding will be reviewed during appraisal.
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
Status
Under appraisal - 2/06/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).