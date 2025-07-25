Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
FINANCE BRUSSELS LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Reference: 20240240
Release date: 4 September 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

FINANCE&INVEST.BRUSSELS

Location

Description

Financing to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and mid-caps in the Region of Brussels.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 50 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 30/07/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
25 July 2025
30 July 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

