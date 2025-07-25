FINANCE BRUSSELS LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Reference: 20240240

Release date: 4 September 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

FINANCE&INVEST.BRUSSELS

Financing to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and mid-caps in the Region of Brussels.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 50 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 30/07/2025