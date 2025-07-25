FINANCE BRUSSELS LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Release date: 4 September 2024
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryFINANCE&INVEST.BRUSSELS
Location
Description
Financing to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and mid-caps in the Region of Brussels.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 30/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).