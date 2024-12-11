STEDIN ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE AND EXPANSION

Reference: 20240177

Release date: 7 November 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

STEDIN NETBEHEER BV

The programme will support electricity distribution investments in the Netherlands, within the Promoter’s service area, over the period 2025–2026. It will cover medium-voltage and low-voltage networks, as well as automation. The investment plan prioritises customer-driven measures, including new connections for renewable energy sources, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and residential and commercial users. It also includes capacity-enhancing investments to expand the network and measures to maintain quality of supply through asset replacement and modernisation.

Additionality and Impact

The programme will cater for demand growth and improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply, it will contribute to the increase of RES connection capacity, as well as supporting the development of electro-mobility in the country. The investments will support the targets set in the country's National Energy & Climate Plan with regards to the integration of small-scale RES.





The financing of this programme will contribute to the Bank's lending priority policy on Securing the enabling infrastructure (100%), and on Climate Action (100%). The programme is in line with the new Energy Lending Policy of the Bank under the theme securing the enabling infrastructure.





The programme will contribute to addressing a number of market failures, allowing for the integration of renewable energy, which reduces negative climate and environmental externalities, and enabling increased electrification of the economy (transport, industry, etc.). The social benefit indicator is rated as Very Good.





The Promoter has the necessary experience and capacity to manage the implementation of the programme and operate the assets over the term of the loan.

Objectives

The aim to modernise and expand the Promoter’s electricity distribution network. It will support efficient network operation, facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources, enable the connection of new customers, and improve or maintain the quality of supply.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 500 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 1587 million

Environmental aspects

The investment programme comprises several electricity distribution schemes with voltages < 220 kV. Some of these schemes may fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Where, and if applicable, the requirements of Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal. The schemes related to automation are expected to have limited environmental impact. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards. It will focus on the Promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.

Procurement

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Signed - 11/03/2025