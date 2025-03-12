Netherlands: EIB supports electricity grid investments with Stedin

©Alexander Schimmeck/ Unsplash

€500 million EIB loan to Stedin expected to expand and improve its electricity grid, alleviate net congestion, and connect new customers.

Stedin’s investments will take place in the provinces of Zuid-Holland, Utrecht and Zeeland enhancing both Medium Voltage (MV) and Low Voltage (LV) networks.

Supporting critical energy projects is a key EIB priority as outlined in its strategic roadmap.

Dutch electricity network operator Stedin has signed a €500 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB), with the goal of maintaining and increasing the security of electricity supply in the Netherlands. The loan will support interventions in Stedin’s electricity distribution network over the 2025-2026 period, focusing both on renewing existing assets as well as implementing planned developments, as Stedin aims to modernise and expand its infrastructure, connect new customers, and invest in automation.

“A stable, reliable and adequate energy supply is crucial for our transition to a more autonomous and resilient economy which fosters green growth.” stated EIB vice president Robert de Groot. “The EIB invests heavily in the energy transition, ranging from wind farms to distribution networks and interconnectors. We support innovation throughout the private and public sector in Europe. We are happy to partner with solid grid managers like Stedin.”

The investments in Medium Voltage (MV) and Low Voltage (LV) networks will connect more residential and commercial customers to the network, also benefitting the installation of more electric vehicle chargers. Investments in expanding the capacity of the network are expected to alleviate net congestion issues, and by replacing and modernising existing assets Stedin will also ensure the quality of the electricity supply.

“We are pleased to sign this credit facility with the EIB, which will provide more diversification and flexibility in our financing mix and a robust platform to further expand our relationship with the EIB,” said Koen Bogers CEO at Stedin. “We like to thank the EIB for their trust and support for our strategy and ambitious investment plans necessary to facilitate the energy transition in our service area.

Stedin’s electricity network covers most of the provinces of Zuid-Holland, Utrecht and Zeeland. In the long-term perspective, the refurbishment of ageing network infrastructure is required to ensure continuity of service and to improve the reliability, quality and safety of the electricity supply. All financed infrastructure will take climate change adaptation into account, as a standard practice by Stedin to future-proof its assets from water damage and flooding.

Background Information:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The Netherlands owns a 5,2% share of the EIB. It makes long-term finance available for investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals and national priorities. More than 90% of its activity is in Europe. In 2024 the EIB Group made available over €3 billion for Dutch projects.

Stedin Group is increasing the sustainability and maintaining the robustness and affordability of the energy system. This is achieved through the combined efforts of grid operator Stedin (active in the greater part of the provinces of South-Holland, Utrecht and Zeeland) and the experts of NetVerder and infrastructure company DNWG Infra, all three of which are part of Stedin Group.