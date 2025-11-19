CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Release date: 13 January 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S),CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Location
Description
The project will enable Crédit Agricole to support eligible French promoters in accelerating the development of small- and mid-sized renewable energy projects in France.
Objectives
The aim is to support national and European targets for renewable energy generation and, as such, to contribute to EU energy objectives, notably enhancing security of energy supply and tackling climate change.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 700 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 933 million
Environmental aspects
This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting sub-projects that help to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedure of the Financial Intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
Procurement
Final Beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 11/12/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).