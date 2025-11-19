CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Reference: 20240156

Release date: 13 January 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S),CREDIT AGRICOLE SA

The project will enable Crédit Agricole to support eligible French promoters in accelerating the development of small- and mid-sized renewable energy projects in France.

Objectives

The aim is to support national and European targets for renewable energy generation and, as such, to contribute to EU energy objectives, notably enhancing security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 700 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 933 million

Environmental aspects

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting sub-projects that help to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedure of the Financial Intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

Procurement

Final Beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 11/12/2025