AVE BURGOS-VITORIA

Release date: 24 July 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryADIF ALTA VELOCIDAD
Location
Description
The project will finance the new high-speed railway line Burgos-Vitoria, and potentially, a new bypass in Olmedo between the high-speed lines Madrid-Burgos and Madrid-Galicia. The line, which is approximately 100 km, is part of the Trans-European Network (TEN-T) Atlantic Corridor connecting Madrid and the Basque Country, as well as the Spanish and French border.
Objectives
The project will comply with the applicable Technical Specifications (TSIs) for Interoperability and include the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS). This will be further verified during the appraisal.
Sector(s)
- Transport - Transportation and storage
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 1250 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 3000 million
Environmental aspects
The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). Conformity with the requirements of the EIA Directive, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
Status
Under appraisal - 18/03/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).