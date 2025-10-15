BIIC KEY EU AGRI-VALUE CHAINS & GENDER MBIL

Release date: 1 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBANQUE INTERNATIONALE POUR L'INDUSTRIE ET LE COMMERCE SA
Location
Description
Multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) fully targeted at agricultural value chains, with at least 70% dedicated to key value chains (soy, cotton and cashew) and a 40% cross-cutting objective of gender inclusion, in line with the 2X Challenge.
Objectives
The loan will be used to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (minimum 70% of the loan) and mid-caps (maximum 30% of the loan). The loan will be fully targeted at agriculture value chains . At least 70% of the loan amount will be allocated to the most EU-relevant agricultural value chains (soy, cotton and cashew), which are critical inputs for European textile and agri-food industries. In line with the 2X Challenge criteria, at least 40% of the financing will target businesses owned or led by women, supporting gender equality and the economic empowerment of women across key export-oriented value chains.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the sub-projects receiving Bank's financing in compliance with applicable national legislation and the relevant ElB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country. Due to its thematic focus, this operation will contribute to gender equality and women's economic empowerment and will support capacity development and resilience of individuals working in agriculture value chains.
Procurement
The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Status
Under appraisal - 15/10/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).