BANCOMEXT GREEN AND SOCIAL MBIL

Release date: 30 October 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBANCO NACIONAL DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SNC
Location
Description
The operation consists of a multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to Mexican state-owned bank BANCOMEXT.
Objectives
The aim is to finance the intermediary's portfolio of climate, environmental and social investments led by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps , supporting the Global Gateway Investment Agenda priorities in Mexico.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EIB standards, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EIB standards, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 21/10/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).