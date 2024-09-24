Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
BANCOMEXT GREEN AND SOCIAL MBIL

Reference: 20230802
Release date: 30 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BANCO NACIONAL DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SNC

Location

Description

The operation consists of a multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to Mexican state-owned bank BANCOMEXT.

Objectives

The aim is to finance the intermediary's portfolio of climate, environmental and social investments led by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps , supporting the Global Gateway Investment Agenda priorities in Mexico.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 150 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EIB standards, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EIB standards, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 21/10/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 September 2024
21 October 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

