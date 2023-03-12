GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - DASHEN BANK

Release date: 25 September 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryDASHEN BANK SC
Location
Description
Intermediated loan to Dashen Bank to on-lend to exporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and to a lesser extent mid-caps, mostly operating in the agriculture sector in Ethiopia with complementary targets on climate action and environmental sustainability and gender.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries, with a particular focus on agriculture, climate action and environmental sustainability as well as projects promoting gender equality and women's economic empowerment, in line with the 2X Challenge Criteria.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).