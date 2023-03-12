Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
GREEN AFRICAN AGRI VALUE CHAIN - DASHEN BANK

Reference: 20230312
Release date: 25 September 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

DASHEN BANK SC

Location

Description

Intermediated loan to Dashen Bank to on-lend to exporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and to a lesser extent mid-caps, mostly operating in the agriculture sector in Ethiopia with complementary targets on climate action and environmental sustainability and gender.

Objectives

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries, with a particular focus on agriculture, climate action and environmental sustainability as well as projects promoting gender equality and women's economic empowerment, in line with the 2X Challenge Criteria.

Sector(s)

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 20 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

