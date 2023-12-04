BPIFRANCE LOAN FOR INNOVATIVE SMES

Release date: 4 March 2024
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBPIFRANCE
Location
Description
The operation consists in a loan to French NPB Bpifrance to support projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) investing into innovative technology.
Additionality and Impact
This operation is dedicated to supporting Bpifrance, the French National Promotional Bank for private sector development, in providing access to finance to French SMEs with a specific focus on innovative SMEs and SMEs investing in innovative technology. Bpifrance plays an important role in the French economic policy and is mandated to create an advantageous environment for SMEs and Very small enterprises (VSEs) mainly by providing financing as loans and equity participations. It assists businesses of all sizes, primarily micro-businesses, SMEs, and mid-caps, but also large caps that are considered strategic in terms of the national or regional economies, or for employment.At least 30% of the loan will be deployed in French transition regions.This EUR 500 m loan with a maturity of up to 11 years/3 years grace equivalent to 7years bullet will support Bpifrance in fulfilling its key business activity of investments loans and its mandate to support SMEs and VSEs with a specific focus on Innovation.
Objectives
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 650 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 29/07/2024
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).