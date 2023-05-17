Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
RBI REPOWER FL

Reference: 20230089
Release date: 15 June 2023

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

Location

Description

The project consists in an intermediated Framework Loan (FL) with RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL (RBI) to finance renewable energy projects in Austria and other EU member states.

Objectives

The aim is to support the development of renewable energy projects in the European Union, in line with the EU's objectives on climate change and security of energy supply.

Sector(s)

  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 267 million

Environmental aspects

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and EU environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 17/05/2023

Milestone
Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Romania Hungary EU Countries Energy