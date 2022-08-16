LYCEES TECHNIQUES PROFESSIONNELS DU BENIN

Release date: 15 October 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryAGENCE DE DEVELOPPEMENT DE L'ENSEIGNEMENT TECHNIQUE
Location
Description
The project concerns the construction, rehabilitation and equipping of 15 technical secondary schools (lycées techniques professionnels, LTPs) across various regions in Benin. The loan is expected to finance infrastructure and equipment for six of the 15 LTPs included in the project.
Objectives
The aim is to improve the alignment between the skills of young people and the needs of the labour market. The project will support youth employment and economic growth in Benin. A higher employment rate will contribute to enhance well-being and reduce poverty among the population.
Sector(s)
- Education - Education
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 258 million
Environmental aspects
The project will comply with applicable national environmental legislation and with the EIB’s environmental and social principles. The promoter’s procedures for impact assessment and environmental monitoring will also be aligned with these requirements.
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Status
Under appraisal - 21/12/2023
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).