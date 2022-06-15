ONCF REHABILITATION FERROVIAIRE

Reference: 20210449

Release date: 25 March 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

OFFICE NATIONAL DES CHEMINS DE FER

The project consists of an investment programme to renew the existing conventional rail infrastructure and modernise some systems by introducing state-of-the-art technologies. In particular, the related activities concern the renewal or rehabilitation of track, engineering and electric traction facilities on selected sections of the network, improvement of signalling and telecommunication systems, safety improvements, implementation of flood protection and acquisition of equipment for infrastructure maintenance.

Objectives

The aim is to improve connectivity and strengthen the country's competitiveness, and contribute to building bridges in all Moroccan regions, regional and national economic growth, facilitate trade, support private sector development and ultimately contribute to economic and social cohesion. The project is aligned with the EU New Agenda for Mediterranean and Team Europe Initiative related to Green Partnership with Morocco.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 265 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 596 million

Environmental aspects

Being an investment programme, the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) may vary according to each scheme and will be analysed on a case by case basis, based on any potential significant impacts on protected areas and cumulative impacts assessment. Nevertheless, based on the nature of works included in the project, which will be mainly undertaken on already existing infrastructures ? most schemes are not expected to be subject to EIA. The compliance with environmental and nature conservation directives will be reviewed at appraisal.

Procurement

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. The EIB will ensure that the main works and supply contacts will follow international procurement procedures with publication in the EU official journal.

Status

Signed - 11/11/2022