SANTANDER RISK SHARING RECOVERY SUPPORT 2021

Reference: 20210182
Release date: 16 July 2021

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BANCO SANTANDER SA

Location

Description

De-linked, risk-sharing operation to support new lending in Spain for the benefit of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.

Objectives

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 17/12/2021

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Spain Credit lines