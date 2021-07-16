SANTANDER RISK SHARING RECOVERY SUPPORT 2021

Release date: 16 July 2021
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBANCO SANTANDER SA
Location
Description
De-linked, risk-sharing operation to support new lending in Spain for the benefit of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.
Objectives
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 17/12/2021
