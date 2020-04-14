BADEN-WURTTEMBERG REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK & ERTMS

Reference: 20190894

Release date: 14 April 2020

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

LANDESANSTALT SCHIENENFAHRZEUGE BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG

The project consists of the acquisition of 120 new trainsets for regional rail services in Baden-Württemberg and the retrofitting with European Railway Traffic Management Systems (ERTMS) and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) equipment of 118 existing vehicles.

Objectives

The project will increase the supply and quality of the passenger transport services provided in Baden Württemberg, and thereby will promote sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 850 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 2437 million

Environmental aspects

The project consists of the acquisition of new rolling stock, which is out of the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) and arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock will be assessed during appraisal. The project will promote a modal shift from road to rail and, therefore, generate environmental and safety benefits.

Procurement

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Signed - 30/07/2020