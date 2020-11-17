Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

RLBNW RENEWABLE ENERGY MBIL

Reference: 20180469
Release date: 17 December 2020

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDEROESTERREICH-WIEN AG

Location

Description

Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan to RLB NW primarily dedicated to the financing Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency projects in Austria.

Objectives

Financing of small and medium-sized Climate Action projects carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps, Public Sector Entities and Sub-Sovereign Public Authorities, mainly in the field of Renewable energy.

Comments

The project will be promoted by RLBNW and may also be channelled by the local Raiffeisen banks active in Lower Austria, where they may act as financial intermediaries.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 50 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 17/11/2020

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Austria Credit lines