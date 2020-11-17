RLBNW RENEWABLE ENERGY MBIL

Reference: 20180469

Release date: 17 December 2020

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDEROESTERREICH-WIEN AG

Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan to RLB NW primarily dedicated to the financing Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency projects in Austria.

Objectives

Financing of small and medium-sized Climate Action projects carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps, Public Sector Entities and Sub-Sovereign Public Authorities, mainly in the field of Renewable energy.

Comments

The project will be promoted by RLBNW and may also be channelled by the local Raiffeisen banks active in Lower Austria, where they may act as financial intermediaries.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 50 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 17/11/2020