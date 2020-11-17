RLBNW RENEWABLE ENERGY MBIL

Release date: 17 December 2020
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryACCEPTABLE BANK(S),RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDEROESTERREICH-WIEN AG
Location
Description
Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan to RLB NW primarily dedicated to the financing Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency projects in Austria.
Objectives
Financing of small and medium-sized Climate Action projects carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps, Public Sector Entities and Sub-Sovereign Public Authorities, mainly in the field of Renewable energy.
Comments
The project will be promoted by RLBNW and may also be channelled by the local Raiffeisen banks active in Lower Austria, where they may act as financial intermediaries.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 17/11/2020
