PORT VICTORIA REHABILITATION

Reference: 20080432

Release date: 2 October 2017

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

Seychelles Port Authority (SPA)

The project consists of the rehabilitation and expansion of the commercial port within Port Victoria. This facility is in a state of serious disrepair and has insufficient berthing and yard space to operate efficiently and to meet future needs. The works will include detailed design and construction of a new quay offset from the existing quay, demolition as necessary of the existing quay, extension of the port yard area and dredging.

Objectives

The expansion of the port is expected to have a substantial impact on Seychelles' economic competitiveness, employment creation, sustainable growth and local trade and industry. The project will also pave the way for future private sector involvement, by providing an adequate and efficient infrastructure.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 56 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 102 million

Environmental aspects

An Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) has been prepared for the project in accordance with Seychelles Environmental Protection Act No. 9 (1994) and has been approved by the Seychelles Government. The approval contained a number of conditions related to earthworks, dredging, water quality, waste management and pollution control. It also requires SPA to prepare and implement a Project Implementation Plan and Construction Environment Management Plan prior to commencement of construction, to be submitted to the Ministry of Environment.

Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. All tenders are to be open and transparent with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Status

Signed - 5/03/2018