Senegal and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Senegal since 1966.
We have invested in infrastructure and climate action projects that enhance connectivity with the country’s neighbours, boost trade and foster sustainable growth. We are supporting affordable solar power generation and sustainable urban transport. Through our longstanding relationship with SONES, the national water company, we have ensured access to safe water in Dakar and other urban centres across the country.
Thanks to EU support, we have brought electricity to the Casamance region - one of the poorest rural areas in the country - with a €13 million grant for the Senegal Electricity Modernisation project. The financing will contribute to improving farmers’ lives.
Additionally, through our financial intermediaries, such as BAOBAB Senegal and investees of Grameen Crédit Agricole Foundation, we provide farmers and micro-entrepreneurs - especially young people and women - with much-needed access to finance that enables them to start their own businesses.
At a glance
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Senegal.
1966
€ 1.06 bn
EIB activity in Senegal by sector
(since start of operations)
EIB stories in Senegal
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Senegal and beyond
EIB Global Donor Partnerships
Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.
Opportunity for reinvention
The first EIB Forum delivers a call for simple, fast investment in clean technology to overcome the crises facing the world
‘Comfort is a running tap’
As climate change worsens Senegal’s water crisis, new infrastructure offers relief for more than a million people across the country
COVID-19 vaccine production in Africa | Thinking Global
In our first episode of "Thinking global", we will take you to Senegal. Do you know how Africa is coping with COVID-19 vaccinations? Are African countries getting the support they need to manufacture COVID vaccines locally?
The EIB supports the first electric Bus Rapid Transit project in West Africa
The Bus Rapid Transit Dakar project, supported by the EIB, is a pioneering project for Africa. With 121 100% electric buses, it will become the first fully electric BRT in West Africa. Find out more about our work in Senegal.
Conversations at the EDDs with Ambroise Fayolle and Amadou Hott
At the European Development Days, we address development and vaccine production autonomy for Senegal and Africa with Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, and Amadou Hott, Minister of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation of Senegal.
Expanding local manufacturing to end vaccine dependency in Africa
The European Investment Bank is providing €75 million to the Institut Pasteur de Dakar, in Senegal, to build a new vaccine manufacturing facility that will produce 300 million doses of vaccines per year. Read our blog story to find out more about the crucial projects behind vaccinations in the developing world.
A global vaccine machine
More partnerships and investment are needed to improve low levels of developing world vaccinations and fight future diseases. Here’s how the EU bank is working to create vaccine-manufacturing facilities in Africa and to vaccinate other regions of the worldstockpiles
A drive to develop
In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here’s how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change
Heads above water
In developing countries water sanitation is vital for health and economic growth. Here’s how water management and sanitation projects in communities around the globe improve the quality of life and protect against the impact of climate change
Get EIB support in Senegal
We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.
