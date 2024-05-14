Senegal and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Senegal since 1966.

We have invested in infrastructure and climate action projects that enhance connectivity with the country’s neighbours, boost trade and foster sustainable growth. We are supporting affordable solar power generation and sustainable urban transport. Through our longstanding relationship with SONES, the national water company, we have ensured access to safe water in Dakar and other urban centres across the country.

Thanks to EU support, we have brought electricity to the Casamance region - one of the poorest rural areas in the country - with a €13 million grant for the Senegal Electricity Modernisation project. The financing will contribute to improving farmers’ lives.

Additionally, through our financial intermediaries, such as BAOBAB Senegal and investees of Grameen Crédit Agricole Foundation, we provide farmers and micro-entrepreneurs - especially young people and women - with much-needed access to finance that enables them to start their own businesses.