Senegal and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Senegal since 1966.

We have invested in infrastructure and climate action projects that enhance connectivity with the country’s neighbours, boost trade and foster sustainable growth. We are supporting affordable solar power generation and sustainable urban transport. Through our longstanding relationship with SONES, the national water company, we have ensured access to safe water in Dakar and other urban centres across the country.

Thanks to EU support, we have brought electricity to the Casamance region - one of the poorest rural areas in the country - with a €13 million grant for the Senegal Electricity Modernisation project. The financing will contribute to improving farmers’ lives.

Additionally, through our financial intermediaries, such as BAOBAB Senegal and investees of Grameen Crédit Agricole Foundation, we provide farmers and micro-entrepreneurs - especially young people and women - with much-needed access to finance that enables them to start their own businesses.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Senegal.

1966

START OF OPERATIONS

51

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

1.06 bn

FINANCED LIFETIME

5

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Senegal by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Senegal

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Senegal and beyond

  •
    14 May 2024

    EIB Global Donor Partnerships

    Launch the video and embark on a journey to our projects around the world, guided by our Donor-funded trust funds. By joining forces, we achieve impact. EIB Global cares for people and the planet thanks to its Donor partnerships.

    EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Urban development Institutional European Commission SMEs Solidarity with Ukraine Transport EU for Ukraine Health and life sciences Partnerships Partners Water, wastewater management Diversity and gender Migration Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ecuador Ukraine Senegal Mozambique Armenia Serbia Moldova Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
  • 28 February 2023

    Opportunity for reinvention

    The first EIB Forum delivers a call for simple, fast investment in clean technology to overcome the crises facing the world

    Spain Senegal Greece Luxembourg The Netherlands France European Union Sub-Saharan Africa Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment
  • 11 January 2023

    ‘Comfort is a running tap’

    As climate change worsens Senegal’s water crisis, new infrastructure offers relief for more than a million people across the country

    Infrastructure Water Water treatment Water, wastewater management Senegal Sub-Saharan Africa Climate and environment
  • 18 October 2022

    COVID-19 vaccine production in Africa | Thinking Global

    In our first episode of "Thinking global", we will take you to Senegal. Do you know how Africa is coping with COVID-19 vaccinations? Are African countries getting the support they need to manufacture COVID vaccines locally?

    Health and life sciences Covid-19 Senegal South Africa Rwanda Sub-Saharan Africa Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Social infrastructure
  • 13 July 2022

    The EIB supports the first electric Bus Rapid Transit project in West Africa

    The Bus Rapid Transit Dakar project, supported by the EIB, is a pioneering project for Africa. With 121 100% electric buses, it will become the first fully electric BRT in West Africa. Find out more about our work in Senegal.

    Urban development Transport Senegal Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Social infrastructure
  • 28 June 2022

    Conversations at the EDDs with Ambroise Fayolle and Amadou Hott

    At the European Development Days, we address development and vaccine production autonomy for Senegal and Africa with Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, and Amadou Hott, Minister of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation of Senegal.

    Health and life sciences Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee Senegal Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Social infrastructure
  • 10 June 2022

    Expanding local manufacturing to end vaccine dependency in Africa

    The European Investment Bank is providing €75 million to the Institut Pasteur de Dakar, in Senegal, to build a new vaccine manufacturing facility that will produce 300 million doses of vaccines per year. Read our blog story to find out more about the crucial projects behind vaccinations in the developing world.

    Health and life sciences Covid-19 Senegal Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Social infrastructure
  • 3 June 2022

    A global vaccine machine

    More partnerships and investment are needed to improve low levels of developing world vaccinations and fight future diseases. Here’s how the EU bank is working to create vaccine-manufacturing facilities in Africa and to vaccinate other regions of the worldstockpiles

    Infrastructure SMEs Covid-19 Germany Senegal Belgium European Union Sub-Saharan Africa
  • 19 April 2022

    A drive to develop

    In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here’s how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change

    Infrastructure Transport Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Brazil Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 12 April 2022

    Heads above water

    In developing countries water sanitation is vital for health and economic growth. Here’s how water management and sanitation projects in communities around the globe improve the quality of life and protect against the impact of climate change

    Infrastructure Water Health and life sciences Wastewater Water treatment Water, wastewater management Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Zambia Vietnam Solomon Islands Vanuatu Papua New Guinea Maldives South Sandwich Islands Costa Rica St. Maarten Dominican Republic Wallis and Futuna Islands Trinidad and Tobago Tonga Nigeria Paraguay Yemen Cayman Islands Madagascar Gabon Suriname Ethiopia Malawi Turks and Caicos Islands Saint Kitts and Nevis Samoa Aruba Benin Panama New Caledonia Guinea-Bissau Côte d'Ivoire Tajikistan Somalia Antigua and Barbuda Mongolia Pakistan São Tomé e Principe Bahamas Congo Palau Lao People's Democratic Rep. Peru Botswana Liberia Senegal Malaysia India Sri Lanka Cape Verde Regional - Pacific Burundi Cambodia Burkina Faso Comoros China Ghana Seychelles Eritrea Korea, Republic of Timor-Leste Macau Guatemala Niger British Indian Ocean Territory Nicaragua Mozambique Angola Chile Togo Cameroon Barbados Sudan Dominica Brunei Darussalam Uruguay Bangladesh Saint Lucia St. Helena Pitcairn Guinea El Salvador Jamaica The Gambia Virgin Islands (British) The Territorial Collectivity of Mayotte Venezuela Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Honduras Fiji Curaçao Cook Islands Equatorial Guinea Anguilla Mauritania Saint Vincent and Grenadines Mauritius St. Pierre and Miquelon Sierra Leone Kiribati Haiti Mexico Indonesia Nepal Zimbabwe Micronesia Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapore Djibouti Bolivia Falkland Islands Chad Kenya Lesotho Grenada Tuvalu Congo (Democratic Republic) Thailand Mali Uganda Philippines Netherlands Antilles Tanzania Rwanda French Polynesia Kingdom of Eswatini Colombia Guyana Namibia Belize Asia and the Pacific Latin America and the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure

Get EIB support in Senegal

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Do you need a loan to finance your project?

If you are a public authority and need a loan over EUR 25m, contact us directly at:

If you need a loan below EUR 25m, 
contact our local partners

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB,
contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

