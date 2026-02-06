Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
BBVA SUPPORT TO HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATIONS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 150,000,000
Urban development : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/02/2026 : € 150,000,000
Data sheet
BBVA SUPPORT TO HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATIONS
Summary sheet
BBVA SUPPORT TO HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATIONS
11/02/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BBVA SUPPORT TO HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATIONS

Summary sheet

Release date
13 January 2026
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/02/2026
20250708
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BBVA SUPPORT TO HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATIONS
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 333 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a Delinked Risk Sharing operation whereby BBVA will use the proceeds to finance new Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability eligible investments in Spain, in line with the EIB's Action Plan for Affordable and Sustainable Housing.

The aim of the project is to support Spanish homeowners' associations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), MidCaps, and private individuals by financing energy-efficient building refurbishments and the construction of nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEBs+). The new portfolio will primarily focus on integral refurbishments undertaken by homeowners' associations, as well as green mortgages for private individuals and NZEBs+ construction by SMEs and MidCaps.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

In accordance with the EIB's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, BBVA has to to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries, will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that these are in line with EU rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
6 February 2026
10 February 2026
11/02/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BBVA SUPPORT TO HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATIONS
Summary sheet
BBVA SUPPORT TO HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATIONS
Data sheet
BBVA SUPPORT TO HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATIONS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BBVA SUPPORT TO HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATIONS
Publication Date
11 Feb 2026
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
258145005
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250708
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
Link to source
11/02/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BBVA SUPPORT TO HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATIONS
Summary sheet
BBVA SUPPORT TO HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATIONS
Data sheet
BBVA SUPPORT TO HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATIONS

