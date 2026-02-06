BBVA SUPPORT TO HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATIONS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The project consists of a Delinked Risk Sharing operation whereby BBVA will use the proceeds to finance new Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability eligible investments in Spain, in line with the EIB's Action Plan for Affordable and Sustainable Housing.
The aim of the project is to support Spanish homeowners' associations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), MidCaps, and private individuals by financing energy-efficient building refurbishments and the construction of nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEBs+). The new portfolio will primarily focus on integral refurbishments undertaken by homeowners' associations, as well as green mortgages for private individuals and NZEBs+ construction by SMEs and MidCaps.
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
In accordance with the EIB's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, BBVA has to to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries, will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that these are in line with EU rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.