BBVA SUPPORT TO HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATIONS

Release date: 13 January 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA
Location
Description
The project consists of a Delinked Risk Sharing operation whereby BBVA will use the proceeds to finance new Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability eligible investments in Spain, in line with the EIB's Action Plan for Affordable and Sustainable Housing.
Objectives
The aim of the project is to support Spanish homeowners’ associations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), MidCaps, and private individuals by financing energy-efficient building refurbishments and the construction of nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEBs+). The new portfolio will primarily focus on integral refurbishments undertaken by homeowners’ associations, as well as green mortgages for private individuals and NZEBs+ construction by SMEs and MidCaps.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Construction
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
Environmental aspects
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
In accordance with the EIB's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, BBVA has to to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries, will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that these are in line with EU rules.
Status
Under appraisal - 25/11/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).