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        TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 1,000,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Germany : € 256,681,117.06
        Spain : € 326,845,109.55
        France : € 416,473,773.39
        Industry : € 1,000,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        29/04/2026 : € 256,681,117.06
        29/04/2026 : € 326,845,109.55
        29/04/2026 : € 416,473,773.39
        Other links
        Related public register
        14/05/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        Related press
        EIB commits €3 billion to Airbus to boost Europe’s industrial base and technological edge in aerospace innovation

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        5 May 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 29/04/2026
        20250615
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        AIRBUS SE
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 3000 million
        EUR 7172 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        The Project includes a selection of the Promoter's planned investments in Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) focused on advanced technologies and integrated systems for both commercial and defence aviation. The Project will be carried out over the period between 2026 and 2030.

        The Project aims to support the development of next-generation aircraft, focusing on significant gains in operational performance, mission capabilities and fuel efficiency through the integration of innovative propulsion systems and advanced architectures, while maintaining a commitment to environmental responsibility and technological maturity.

        Additionality and Impact

        The Project strengthens the know-how and technological expertise of a leading industrial player in the EU, a cornerstone of Europe's aerospace and defence ecosystem active across commercial aviation, defence, and space. By supporting these activities, the Project helps Europe maintain its leadership in aerospace, a sector essential for technological innovation, competitiveness, strategic autonomy, and economic security.


        Sustainability is a central pillar as most of the Project's activities contribute to the Bank's Climate Action (Mitigation) cross-cutting objective.


        The Project contributes directly to the Bank's core strategic objectives, specifically to Digitalisation and Technological Innovation (TechEU), Green Technologies and Sustainability, as well as partly to Security and Defence (S&D).


        The financing of this Project supports Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) activities that are expected to generate positive environmental, knowledge and technology externalities.


        EIB's involvement offers a highly flexible, long tenor financing solution strengthening the Promoter's liquidity and diversifying funding sources. The customisable loan structure aligns with the project's long implementation horizon and asset life, providing high added treasury flexibility and moderate cost advantages. In addition, the Bank contributes technical guidance to align the project with policy objectives and ensures ongoing monitoring throughout implementation.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The Project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. However, the Project might entail, at later stage, investments in test benches for aeroengines that require a screening decision from the environmental competent authorities. The environmental details will be verified during the Project appraisal.

        The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        22 April 2026
        29 April 2026
        Related documents
        14/05/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        Other links
        Related press
        EIB commits €3 billion to Airbus to boost Europe’s industrial base and technological edge in aerospace innovation

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        Publication Date
        14 May 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        263331785
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20250615
        Sector(s)
        Industry
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        France
        Germany
        Spain
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        14/05/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        Data sheet
        TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        Related press
        EIB commits €3 billion to Airbus to boost Europe’s industrial base and technological edge in aerospace innovation

        News & Stories

        Link to source
        Related press
        EIB commits €3 billion to Airbus to boost Europe’s industrial base and technological edge in aerospace innovation
        Other links
        Related public register
        14/05/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

        Media enquiries

        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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