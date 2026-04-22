TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI

The Project strengthens the know-how and technological expertise of a leading industrial player in the EU, a cornerstone of Europe's aerospace and defence ecosystem active across commercial aviation, defence, and space. By supporting these activities, the Project helps Europe maintain its leadership in aerospace, a sector essential for technological innovation, competitiveness, strategic autonomy, and economic security.





Sustainability is a central pillar as most of the Project's activities contribute to the Bank's Climate Action (Mitigation) cross-cutting objective.





The Project contributes directly to the Bank's core strategic objectives, specifically to Digitalisation and Technological Innovation (TechEU), Green Technologies and Sustainability, as well as partly to Security and Defence (S&D).





The financing of this Project supports Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) activities that are expected to generate positive environmental, knowledge and technology externalities.





EIB's involvement offers a highly flexible, long tenor financing solution strengthening the Promoter's liquidity and diversifying funding sources. The customisable loan structure aligns with the project's long implementation horizon and asset life, providing high added treasury flexibility and moderate cost advantages. In addition, the Bank contributes technical guidance to align the project with policy objectives and ensures ongoing monitoring throughout implementation.