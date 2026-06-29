EIB commits €3 billion to Airbus to boost Europe’s industrial base and technological edge in aerospace innovation

European Investment Bank

New financing for Airbus’ long-term research and development in France, Germany and Spain helps advance European technological sovereignty and industrial excellence.

Investment in cutting-edge technologies supports Airbus’ leadership across commercial aviation, defence and space.

First landmark loan signed under the largest corporate envelope ever approved by the EIB Group.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Airbus have signed a first €1 billion loan to support ambitious research and development in the European aerospace sector, part of an unprecedented €3 billion envelope tailored to underpin enterprising innovation. The agreement is aimed at advancing the European leader’s technological edge in commercial and defence aviation. It will contribute directly to strengthening Europe’s tech leadership and manufacturing excellence, the building blocks of economic security.

The financing will support Airbus’ planned investments through 2030 in advanced technologies and integrated systems for commercial aviation, as well as security and defence systems. With specific investment projects located across France, Germany and Spain, it will augment Europe’s aerospace and defence ecosystems.



“The EIB Group is deploying its full firepower to bolster Europe’s technological autonomy, industrial strength and economic competitiveness,” EIB President Nadia Calviño told a signature ceremony in Brussels today. “This is a flagship operation, approved within about six months from the request, which shows that Europe can move with speed and at scale to support its champions and reinforce its position in the emerging geopolitical landscape.”

Robust financing for cutting-edge innovation

The financing comes as the first tranche of a €3 billion envelope, the largest corporate loan ever authorised by the EIB. Its size reflects the scale of investment needed by Europe’s leading aerospace manufacturer to continue successfully competing on the global market. Flexible terms, including long maturities, provide predictable long-term funding for major programmes that also serve Europe’s industrial resilience and technological leadership.

"This facility reinforces the depth of our strategic partnership with the EIB, supporting the commercial and defence research that drives European industrial competitiveness. The highly competitive terms and extended flexibility grant us the maximum optionality to manage our balance sheet, minimise the cost of carry and sustain our long-term investments in aerospace innovation,” said Airbus CFO Thomas Toepfer.

The agreement was officially signed earlier today at a ceremony in Brussels that also featured Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury and EIB Vice-Presidents Robert de Groot, Ambroise Fayolle and Nicola Beer.

A global leader in aerospace, Airbus’ innovation pipeline is focused on advanced manufacturing solutions to deliver next-generation capabilities, decarbonisation levers and connected ecosystems across aerospace, defence and space.

For the EIB, the financing falls under the flagship TechEU initiative, which seeks to accelerate investment in critical technologies and strengthen the European Union’s industrial and technological competitiveness.

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.

Airbus

Airbus pioneers sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. The Company constantly innovates to provide efficient and technologically-advanced solutions in aerospace, defence, and connected services. In commercial aircraft, Airbus designs and manufactures modern and fuel-efficient airliners and associated services. Airbus is also a European leader in space systems, defence and security. In helicopters, Airbus provides efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions and services worldwide.

First landmark loan signed under the largest corporate envelope ever approved by the EIB Group.

Investment in cutting-edge technologies supports Airbus’ leadership across commercial aviation, defence and space.