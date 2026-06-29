Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
    Most visited pages

        EIB commits €3 billion to Airbus to boost Europe’s industrial base and technological edge in aerospace innovation

        29 June 2026
        European Investment Bank
        • New financing for Airbus’ long-term research and development in France, Germany and Spain helps advance European technological sovereignty and industrial excellence. 
        • Investment in cutting-edge technologies supports Airbus’ leadership across commercial aviation, defence and space.  
        • First landmark loan signed under the largest corporate envelope ever approved by the EIB Group.  

         

        The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Airbus have signed a first €1 billion loan to support ambitious research and development in the European aerospace sector, part of an unprecedented €3 billion envelope tailored to underpin enterprising innovation. The agreement is aimed at advancing the European leader’s technological edge in commercial and defence aviation. It will contribute directly to strengthening Europe’s tech leadership and manufacturing excellence, the building blocks of economic security.  

        The financing will support Airbus’ planned investments through 2030 in advanced technologies and integrated systems for commercial aviation, as well as security and defence systems. With specific investment projects located across France, Germany and Spain, it will augment Europe’s aerospace and defence ecosystems.  
         
        “The EIB Group is deploying its full firepower to bolster Europe’s technological autonomy, industrial strength and economic competitiveness,” EIB President Nadia Calviño told a signature ceremony in Brussels today. “This is a flagship operation, approved within about six months from the request, which shows that Europe can move with speed and at scale to support its champions and reinforce its position in the emerging geopolitical landscape.” 

        Robust financing for cutting-edge innovation 

        The financing comes as the first tranche of a €3 billion envelope, the largest corporate loan ever authorised by the EIB. Its size reflects the scale of investment needed by Europe’s leading aerospace manufacturer to continue successfully competing on the global market. Flexible terms, including long maturities, provide predictable long-term funding for major programmes that also serve Europe’s industrial resilience and technological leadership. 

        "This facility reinforces the depth of our strategic partnership with the EIB, supporting the commercial and defence research that drives European industrial competitiveness. The highly competitive terms and extended flexibility grant us the maximum optionality to manage our balance sheet, minimise the cost of carry and sustain our long-term investments in aerospace innovation,” said Airbus CFO Thomas Toepfer. 

         

        The agreement was officially signed earlier today at a ceremony in Brussels that also featured Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury and EIB Vice-Presidents Robert de Groot, Ambroise Fayolle and Nicola Beer. 

        A global leader in aerospace, Airbus’ innovation pipeline is focused on advanced manufacturing solutions to deliver next-generation capabilities, decarbonisation levers and connected ecosystems across aerospace, defence and space.  

        For the EIB, the financing falls under the flagship TechEU initiative, which seeks to accelerate investment in critical technologies and strengthen the European Union’s industrial and technological competitiveness. 

        Background information  

        EIB Group    

        The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.  

        Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.  

        Airbus 

        Airbus pioneers sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. The Company constantly innovates to provide efficient and technologically-advanced solutions in aerospace, defence, and connected services. In commercial aircraft, Airbus designs and manufactures modern and fuel-efficient airliners and associated services. Airbus is also a European leader in space systems, defence and security. In helicopters, Airbus provides efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions and services worldwide.  

        First landmark loan signed under the largest corporate envelope ever approved by the EIB Group.  

        Investment in cutting-edge technologies supports Airbus’ leadership across commercial aviation, defence and space.  

        EIB commits €3 billion to Airbus to boost Europe’s industrial base and technological edge in aerospace innovation
        TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        EIB commits €3 billion to Airbus to boost Europe’s industrial base and technological edge in aerospace innovation
        ©Airbus
        Download original
        EIB commits €3 billion to Airbus to boost Europe’s industrial base and technological edge in aerospace innovation
        TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        EIB commits €3 billion to Airbus to boost Europe’s industrial base and technological edge in aerospace innovation
        ©Airbus
        Download original
        EIB commits €3 billion to Airbus to boost Europe’s industrial base and technological edge in aerospace innovation
        2025-0615 - TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        EIB commits €3 billion to Airbus to boost Europe’s industrial base and technological edge in aerospace innovation
        ©European Investment Bank
        Download original

        Related project(s)

        TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI

        The Project includes a selection of the Promoter's planned investments in Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) focused on advanced technologies and integrated systems for both commercial and defence aviation. The Project will be carried out over the period between 2026 and 2030.

        Signed | 29/04/2026

        Contact

        Press Office

        Andrea Morawski

        Gabriela Baczyńska

        Reference

        2026-228-EN

        Share

        Related tags

        • technology
        • space
        • management committee
        • Robert E. de Groot
        Show more Show less

        More press releases
        25 June 2026

        France: Exosens secures €140 million in EIB financing to foster innovation in Europe’s defense and security industry

        Exosens, a high-tech company specializing in mission- and performance-critical amplification, detection, and imaging technologies, has secured a €140 million financing facility with the European Investment Bank (“EIB”). The facility will support the Group’s research, development, and innovation activities, as well as selected industrial investments serving European defense, surveillance, and industrial end markets, which benefit from strong structural growth drivers.

        InvestEU Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee Germany Belgium The Netherlands France European Union Security and defence
        23 June 2026

        Spain: EIB Group and Banco Sabadell unlock €1 billion in financing for smaller businesses, including a component for security and defence projects

        The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group), comprising the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), has invested €362.5 million in a Banco Sabadell securitisation. This will enable Banco Sabadell to unlock €975 million to finance the liquidity and investment needs of small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps in Spain.

        Management committee Nadia Calviño Spain European Union Security and defence
        23 June 2026

        Spain: Resonac Graphite Spain will receive EIB advice in order to accelerate its project to produce synthetic graphite used in electric batteries

        The European Investment Bank (EIB), through its EIB Advisory services, has signed an agreement with Resonac Graphite Spain, a leading company for graphite electrode production, to deliver advice regarding the structuring and financing of its project to produce graphite for batteries.