SCB POLAND ABS SUPPORT FOR GREEN INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 101,726,693.51
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 101,726,693.51
Credit lines : € 101,726,693.51
Signature date(s)
16/12/2025 : € 101,726,693.51
Data sheet
SCB POLAND ABS SUPPORT FOR GREEN INVESTMENTS
Summary sheet
SCB POLAND ABS SUPPORT FOR GREEN INVESTMENTS
PAN-EUROPEAN SECURITISATION LENDING ENVELOPE

Release date
10 September 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2025
20250499
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SCB POLAND ABS SUPPORT FOR GREEN INVESTMENTS
SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 470 million (EUR 111 million)
PLN 1316 million (EUR 311 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a guarantee (synthetic securitisation) covering the intermediary's existing portfolio of consumer loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps as well as private individuals in Poland.

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the targeted final beneficiaries. More specifically, it will support their investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable transport (electric vehicles). Consequently, as a "green securitisation", the operation will fully contribute to the EIB's Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives.

Additionality and Impact

In alignment with the EU and the EIB priorities, the Project targets investments in SMEs and Mid-Caps. Through an intermediated approach, the EIB will reach small and mid-sized sub-projects that would otherwise be difficult to access directly. In addition, the Project targets investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency, primarily undertaken by private individuals in Poland.


The Project addresses market failures in access to finance, particularly in less-developed regions where financial constraints are more pronounced. It supports lending to SMEs, Mid-Caps and private individuals typically underserved due to asymmetric information and high screening costs, helping to close the financing gap exacerbated by elevated interest rates. In addition, the Project addresses market failure in environmental externalities by financing renewable energy and energy efficiency measures (photovoltaics) and zero-emission transport solutions (electic vehicles). These investments contribute to reduced greenhouse gas emissions, improved air quality, and lower noise levels, while also generating social benefits such as job creation and enhanced public health.


The Project is strategically aligned with the European Green Deal, REPowerEU, and Poland's Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan. It supports the EIB's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, with the entire lending volume expected to be eligible under CA&ES criteria.


The Operation will further promote the synthetic securitization transactions and green securitisations and as such it also contributes to the development of financial markets in Poland. Building on the Intermediary's good track record, it is expected that EIB funds be utilized in an efficient and timely manner. Thanks to EIB's involvement, the Financial Intermediary will be able to provide long-term financing solutions to final beneficiaries at a lower cost, an important advantage in the current high-interest rate environment.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
11 November 2025
16 December 2025
Parent project
PAN-EUROPEAN SECURITISATION LENDING ENVELOPE
Summary sheet
SCB POLAND ABS SUPPORT FOR GREEN INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
SCB POLAND ABS SUPPORT FOR GREEN INVESTMENTS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

