TECHEU VD ELEPORT CHARGING NETWORK (IEU GT3)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Latvia : € 280,000
Estonia : € 525,000
Lithuania : € 1,995,000
Czechia : € 1,995,000
Slovakia : € 2,520,000
Slovenia : € 2,905,000
Croatia : € 3,115,000
Austria : € 3,815,000
Poland : € 17,850,000
Transport : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/12/2025 : € 280,000
30/12/2025 : € 525,000
30/12/2025 : € 1,995,000
30/12/2025 : € 1,995,000
30/12/2025 : € 2,520,000
30/12/2025 : € 2,905,000
30/12/2025 : € 3,115,000
30/12/2025 : € 3,815,000
30/12/2025 : € 17,850,000
TECHEU VD ELEPORT CHARGING NETWORK (IEU GT3)
Summary sheet
TECHEU VD ELEPORT CHARGING NETWORK (IEU GT3)
23/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU VD ELEPORT CHARGING NETWORK (IEU GT3)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LEIII

Summary sheet

Release date
3 December 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/12/2025
20250464
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TECHEU VD ELEPORT CHARGING NETWORK (IEU GT3)
ELEPORT OU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 85 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project supports the deployment of an electric vehicle charging network in the Baltics and Central and Eastern European countries.

The aim is to accelerate the electrification of the road transport sector and is aligned with the EC's comprehensive framework of policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions including the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy (December 2020) and the EU Green Deal (November 2021). The project also contributes to EIB's objectives for Sustainable Transport (100%) and Climate Action (100%). Being located in Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Croatia Slovenia, Austria, Slovakia and Czechia, it also supports cohesion (70%). Additionally, it is aligned with the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap and new Transport Lending Policy, as well as the Strategic Priorities (Climate, Cohesion, CMU by creating level playing field). The operation falls under the eligible policy area described in Article 5 heading 1.1.2 Future Mobility of the Green Transition Schedule A.2.1 of the EIB InvestEU Guarantee Agreement, as it covers high-risk deployment of recharging and refuelling infrastructure supplying electricity.

Additionality and Impact

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of Mobility: Alternative fuels infrastructure for all modes of transport, including electric charging infrastructure as per the Annex II of InvestEU Regulation.

The Project concerns deployment of electric vehicle (EV) charging network for light duty vehicles (LDVs) across Central and Eastern Europe. The project is eligible under Article 309 (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and (c) common interest (Transport). The Project contributes to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objectives.

The Project addresses the market failures associated with (i) positive externalities of electrification in road transport by reducing emissions, and (ii) network effects due to the interdependency between the market for electric EVs and investment in recharging infrastructure.

The financing provided by the EIB in the form of venture debt is crucial and innovative for the Company. This will ultimately lead to crowding in of third party funds, thus enabling the Company to accelerate the implementation of its investment plan.

The Project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 December 2025
30 December 2025
23/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU VD ELEPORT CHARGING NETWORK (IEU GT3)
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LEIII
TECHEU VD ELEPORT CHARGING NETWORK (IEU GT3)
TECHEU VD ELEPORT CHARGING NETWORK (IEU GT3)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU VD ELEPORT CHARGING NETWORK (IEU GT3)
Publication Date
23 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
254941454
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250464
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Austria
Croatia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Czechia
Lithuania
Estonia
Latvia
Publicly available
Download now
23/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU VD ELEPORT CHARGING NETWORK (IEU GT3)
Summary sheet
TECHEU VD ELEPORT CHARGING NETWORK (IEU GT3)
Data sheet
TECHEU VD ELEPORT CHARGING NETWORK (IEU GT3)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LEIII

