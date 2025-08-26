ST ANDRA SOLAR PV PARK & BATTERY STORAGE

Summary sheet
Implementation and operation of a ground-based agri-photovoltaic installation and five battery energy storage systems in Burgenland, Austria.
The aim of the project is to primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities the market fails to address. Moreover, the project will foster the integration of new, variable renewable generation technologies in the market and support security of supply. Hence, the project will fill a market gap in developing new renewable capacity, including the financing gap for projects trying to develop new capacity with more market-exposed structures and instruments.
The project will generate environmental benefits by deploying a ground based solar photovoltaic (PV) plant that helps mitigate climate change. The PV plant, due to its technical characteristics, falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent authority to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. The battery energy storage units do not fall under either Annex of the EIA Directive. The PV plant and the battery storage units have not been subject to an EIA.
The European Commission has exempted all contracts which are being awarded to implement electricity generation projects in Austria from the scope of the Utilities Directive. No public procurement is required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.