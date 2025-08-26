ST ANDRA SOLAR PV PARK & BATTERY STORAGE

Reference: 20250324

Release date: 3 November 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

PUSPOK ERNEUERBARE ENERGIE GMBH

Implementation and operation of a ground-based agri-photovoltaic installation and five battery energy storage systems in Burgenland, Austria.

Objectives

The aim of the project is to primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities the market fails to address. Moreover, the project will foster the integration of new, variable renewable generation technologies in the market and support security of supply. Hence, the project will fill a market gap in developing new renewable capacity, including the financing gap for projects trying to develop new capacity with more market-exposed structures and instruments.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 57 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 90 million

Environmental aspects

The project will generate environmental benefits by deploying a ground based solar photovoltaic (PV) plant that helps mitigate climate change. The PV plant, due to its technical characteristics, falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent authority to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. The battery energy storage units do not fall under either Annex of the EIA Directive. The PV plant and the battery storage units have not been subject to an EIA.

Procurement

The European Commission has exempted all contracts which are being awarded to implement electricity generation projects in Austria from the scope of the Utilities Directive. No public procurement is required.

Status

Signed - 21/10/2025