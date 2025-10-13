Search EN menu
 
At the EIB Group, we mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Diversity, equity and inclusion are central to who we are. Guided by EU values, we strive to create an accessible and inclusive environment where everyone can contribute and thrive.

TECH EU CRM MACHINING AND MINING RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 66,500,000
Finland : € 165,500,000
Sweden : € 268,000,000
Industry : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/11/2025 : € 66,500,000
24/11/2025 : € 165,500,000
24/11/2025 : € 268,000,000
Summary sheet

Release date
1 December 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/11/2025
20250302
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TECH EU CRM MACHINING AND MINING RDI
SANDVIK AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1247 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) over the 2026-2029 period in development of new tools for industrial production, mining and rock excavation equipment which will be carried out in the Group's existing research and development (R&D) centres primarily in Sweden, Finland and Germany, and to a lesser extent in other regional EU 27 countries.

The promoter's RDI investments aim at developing advanced, sustainable, and high-performance solutions across its mining and machining product lines to improve productivity, safety, and environmental sustainability in both its own and its client's industrial processes.

Additionality and Impact

The operation supports the Bank's Innovation, Digital & Human Capital (IDHC) policy priority by financing RDI activities for the development of new products and technologies in the area of mining and rock excavation equipment, as well as in the field of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting. The project will fully contribute to TechEU under "Digitalisation and technological innovation", a core strategic priority within the Bank's Strategic Roadmap.


EIB financing supports the Promoter's investments addressing market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative manufacturing technologies, and those addressed by projects with positive knowledge and environmental externalities generation.


The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of advantageous terms, flexible availability, and utilisation of the loan, facilitating the project's financing and implementation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project scope concerns RDI activities which do not fall under any of the Annexes of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The project therefore does not require an EIA.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
13 October 2025
24 November 2025
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECH EU CRM MACHINING AND MINING RDI
Publication Date
2 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248278267
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250302
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Finland
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
