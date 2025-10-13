TECH EU CRM MACHINING AND MINING RDI

The operation supports the Bank's Innovation, Digital & Human Capital (IDHC) policy priority by financing RDI activities for the development of new products and technologies in the area of mining and rock excavation equipment, as well as in the field of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting. The project will fully contribute to TechEU under "Digitalisation and technological innovation", a core strategic priority within the Bank's Strategic Roadmap.





EIB financing supports the Promoter's investments addressing market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative manufacturing technologies, and those addressed by projects with positive knowledge and environmental externalities generation.





The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of advantageous terms, flexible availability, and utilisation of the loan, facilitating the project's financing and implementation.