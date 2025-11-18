VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 6

Signature(s)
The project will support small to medium water utilities through innovative structured financing in the Italian region of Veneto.
The project concerns the modernisation and upgrade of water collection, treatment and supply infrastructures. Proposed project components related to water supply include the extension and rehabilitation of water supply networks and other related works with the application of best available technologies. Related to sanitation and wastewater, the project will concern investments to extend and rehabilitate sewer systems and wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs), among others. Additional project components might include the installation of remote-control systems with the goal to increase efficiency during the operation and maintenance of existing and future assets and networks.
The Project supports investments in the drinking water supply and wastewater infrastructure by various utilities providing Integrated Water Services (IWS) in the Veneto region in Italy. It will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, along with National regulations, and will improve the coverage and quality of water supply and sanitation services in the Veneto region. The Project contributes to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.
The Project addresses a number of market failures through positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, notably improved quality of recipient waters and reduced greenhouse gas emissions from wastewater infrastructure. These benefits are not completely reflected in water tariffs and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.
Furthermore, the Project addresses a chronic investment gap in water services in Italy and provides long-term finance at attractive terms compared to commercial banking funding, through an innovative product (securitisation of a mini-bonds), fostering the creation of a an alternative way to access traditional EIB financing. EIB's participation as an anchor investor positively impacts the utilities' stability and diversification of their source of financing.
Some of the project components might be subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, including public consultations. The decision of the competent Authorities regarding their Environmental Impact Assessment will be assessed during appraisal. The project components are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU) amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive (2001/42/EC), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC), Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). It is expected that the projects will generate significant environmental and public health benefits from reduced discharge of untreated wastewater to environmental bodies because of rehabilitated and upgraded sewer systems and WWTPs. Investments in water supply networks and distribution systems will result in reduced water losses, a more rational use of scarce water resources and the protection of local groundwater. The full environmental details will be further examined during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Utility Companies to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
