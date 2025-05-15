VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 6

Reference: 20250274

Release date: 29 August 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

VIVERACQUA SCARL

The project will support small to medium water utilities through innovative structured financing in the Italian region of Veneto.

Objectives

The project concerns the modernisation and upgrade of water collection, treatment and supply infrastructures. Proposed project components related to water supply include the extension and rehabilitation of water supply networks and other related works with the application of best available technologies. Related to sanitation and wastewater, the project will concern investments to extend and rehabilitate sewer systems and wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs), among others. Additional project components might include the installation of remote-control systems with the goal to increase efficiency during the operation and maintenance of existing and future assets and networks.

Sector(s)

Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 220 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 552 million

Environmental aspects

Some of the project components might be subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, including public consultations. The decision of the competent Authorities regarding their Environmental Impact Assessment will be assessed during appraisal. The project components are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU) amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive (2001/42/EC), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC), Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). It is expected that the projects will generate significant environmental and public health benefits from reduced discharge of untreated wastewater to environmental bodies because of rehabilitated and upgraded sewer systems and WWTPs. Investments in water supply networks and distribution systems will result in reduced water losses, a more rational use of scarce water resources and the protection of local groundwater. The full environmental details will be further examined during appraisal.

Procurement

The Bank will require the Utility Companies to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Status

Under appraisal - 15/05/2025