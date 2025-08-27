Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Signature(s)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 32,467,532.47
Sector(s)
Services : € 32,467,532.47
Signature date(s)
30/10/2025 : € 32,467,532.47
Other links
Summary sheet

Summary sheet

Release date
21 May 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/10/2025
20250253
Project name
EU-AFRICA ADENIA ENTREPRENEURIAL GROWTH FUND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 38 million (EUR 32 million)
USD 150 million (EUR 129 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This operation supports the growth of companies in Africa with strong commercial links with Europe, operating in sectors aligned with the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package and the EU priorities in the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa. As the EU Bank, the EIB will lead the Team Europe effort to catalyse both private and public sector investors with 80% of the total commitments to the new fund expected to come from EU investors.

The aim is to support the growth and institutionalisation of private companies in the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as enhance trade between the EU and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

Additionality and Impact

This operation will contribute to: (i) EU trade & sustainable development in Africa, including in the Southern Neighbourhood, (ii) a Team Europe initiative with EIB leading the effort among the EU DFls, and (iii) the Bank's financing for gender equality target. EIB's backing strengthens the Fund's credibility, investment appeal, and private sector impact across Africa. 

 

This operation aligns closely with the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package by supporting key priorities such as accelerating digital transformation, sustainable growth, and decent job creation, strengthening health systems, and improving education and training across Africa. The Fund's investments will focus on working with local entrepreneurs to provide solutions across digital, healthcare, education/training, and transport sectors. The Fund's emphasis on transitioning small and family-owned businesses directly supports the Global Gateway's goal of creating resilient and diversified economies. 

 

This operation is expected to contribute to the private sector development across Africa, which plays a key role in creating economic growth, employment, and improved living conditions. Therefore, in the long term, this operation is expected to contribute to restraining irregular immigration. 

 

EIB has over the years contributed to the Fund Manager's professionalization ? including in relation to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") processes and systems. As a result, the Fund Manager places a significant emphasis on sustainability and ESG, seeking to support high-performing companies. This operation will contribute to apply the same high-level standards to companies operating in the Southern Neighbourhood. 

 

The Fund is expected to have a Significant Equality Gender Tag, as it promotes gender strategies across the region. 

 

Lastly, the EIB will be involved in structuring the proposal in line with most recent market standards for international private equity funds. The EIB is expected to negotiate terms that are anticipated to optimise the fund's commercial profile and strengthen alignment of interest.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The new fund will operate in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards.

The fund is expected to comply with EIB's procurement guidelines.

Comments

N/A

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
27 August 2025
30 October 2025
Disclaimer
General enquiries and comments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

