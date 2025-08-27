EU-AFRICA ADENIA ENTREPRENEURIAL GROWTH FUND

Reference: 20250253

Release date: 21 May 2025

Location

Description

This operation supports the growth of companies in Africa with strong commercial links with Europe, operating in sectors aligned with the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package and the EU priorities in the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa. As the EU Bank, the EIB will lead the Team Europe effort to catalyse both private and public sector investors with 80% of the total commitments to the new fund expected to come from EU investors.

Objectives

The aim is to support the growth and institutionalisation of private companies in the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as enhance trade between the EU and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

Comments



Sector(s)

Services - Financial and insurance activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

USD 38 million (EUR 32 million)

Total cost (Approximate amount)

USD 150 million (EUR 129 million)

Environmental aspects

The new fund will operate in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards.

Procurement

The fund is expected to comply with EIB's procurement guidelines.

Status

Approved - 27/08/2025