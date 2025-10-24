Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
TECHEU - UNIVERSITY OF SILESIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 48,539,114.04
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 48,539,114.04
Services : € 9,707,822.81
Education : € 38,831,291.23
Signature date(s)
18/11/2025 : € 9,707,822.81
18/11/2025 : € 38,831,291.23
Data sheet
TECHEU - UNIVERSITY OF SILESIA
Summary sheet
TECHEU - UNIVERSITY OF SILESIA
01/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU - UNIVERSITY OF SILESIA
Parent project
HIGHER EDUCATION AND RESEARCH LE II

Release date
9 July 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/11/2025
20250196
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TECHEU - UNIVERSITY OF SILESIA
UNIWERSYTET SLASKI W KATOWICACH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 206 million (EUR 49 million)
PLN 721 million (EUR 170 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the extension of the campus of the University of Silesia in the city centre of Katowice. The project comprises the construction of academic and research buildings, as well as the greening of the campus located along the adjacent river.

The project concerns the extension of SU's campus in the city centre of Katowice. The operations cover the construction of academic and research buildings and the optimisation of use as well as development of the University's plot.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Council Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, universities may fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2014/52/EU with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project will include new buildings, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU directive on energy efficiency of buildings.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The procurements conducted by the Promoter to this point were already in line with the above regulations.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 October 2025
18 November 2025
01/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU - UNIVERSITY OF SILESIA
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU - UNIVERSITY OF SILESIA
Publication Date
1 Nov 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
252652258
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250196
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
