GREEN SCIENCE ZONE FOR THE SILESIAN UNIVERSITY

Release date: 9 July 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryUniwersytet Slaski w Katowicach
Location
Description
The project concerns the extension of the campus of the University of Silesia in the city centre of Katowice. The project comprises the construction of academic and research buildings, as well as the greening of the campus located along the adjacent river.
Objectives
The project concerns the extension of SU's campus in the city centre of Katowice. The operations cover the construction of academic and research buildings and the optimisation of use as well as development of the University's plot.
Sector(s)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
PLN 206 million (EUR 48 million)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 721 million (EUR 169 million)
Environmental aspects
Council Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, universities may fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2014/52/EU with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project will include new buildings, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU directive on energy efficiency of buildings.
Procurement
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The procurements conducted by the Promoter to this point were already in line with the above regulations.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).