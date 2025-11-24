Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
TECHEU VD HXW CIRCULAR BUILDING MATERIALS (GT2)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 22,400,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 22,400,000
Industry : € 22,400,000
Signature date(s)
30/01/2026 : € 22,400,000
Data sheet
TECHEU VD HXW CIRCULAR BUILDING MATERIALS (GT2)
Release date
19 May 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/01/2026
20250172
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TECHEU VD HXW CIRCULAR BUILDING MATERIALS (GT2)
HONEXT MATERIAL SL,WEPA CIRCLE GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 22 million
EUR 59 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction of a first of a kind manufacturing facility of circular fibreboards using 100% recycled cellulose fibres at a brownfield site in Kriebstein (Germany).

The aim is to contribute to the circularity in the construction industry by manufacturing non-toxic, recyclable boards by upcycling industrial fibres streams into a circular building material. The company has developed proprietary, patented technology that transforms industrial fibre waste into high-performance, fire-retardant, lightweight fibreboards. The innovative fibreboards will be composed 100% of recycled fibres, thereby eliminating the need for virgin wood materials. The production process uses biotechnology to create natural bonds between the cellulose fibres and benefits from higher energy efficiency in the drying process, comparable to state-of-the-art Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF) production. The company's fibreboards can be recycled at the end of their life cycle, contributing to a closed-loop production model, and are expected to have a negative carbon footprint.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 November 2025
30 January 2026
26/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU VD HXW CIRCULAR BUILDING MATERIALS (GT2)
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU VD HXW CIRCULAR BUILDING MATERIALS (GT2)
Publication Date
26 Nov 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
249561899
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250172
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
Link to source
