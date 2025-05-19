HONEXT CIRCULAR BUILDING MATERIALS (IEU GT2)

Reference: 20250172

Release date: 19 May 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

HONEXT MATERIAL S.L.,WEPA CIRCLE GMBH

The project will finance the construction of a first of a kind manufacturing facility of circular fibreboards using 100% recycled cellulose fibres at a brownfield site in Kriebstein (Germany).

Objectives

The aim is to contribute to the circularity in the construction industry by manufacturing non-toxic, recyclable boards by upcycling industrial fibres streams into a circular building material. The company has developed proprietary, patented technology that transforms industrial fibre waste into high-performance, fire-retardant, lightweight fibreboards. The innovative fibreboards will be composed 100% of recycled fibres, thereby eliminating the need for virgin wood materials. The production process uses biotechnology to create natural bonds between the cellulose fibres and benefits from higher energy efficiency in the drying process, comparable to state-of-the-art Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF) production. The company's fibreboards can be recycled at the end of their life cycle, contributing to a closed-loop production model, and are expected to have a negative carbon footprint.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 20 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 59 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Status

Under appraisal