HONEXT CIRCULAR BUILDING MATERIALS (IEU GT2)

Release date: 19 May 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryHONEXT MATERIAL S.L.,WEPA CIRCLE GMBH
Location
Description
The project will finance the construction of a first of a kind manufacturing facility of circular fibreboards using 100% recycled cellulose fibres at a brownfield site in Kriebstein (Germany).
Objectives
The aim is to contribute to the circularity in the construction industry by manufacturing non-toxic, recyclable boards by upcycling industrial fibres streams into a circular building material. The company has developed proprietary, patented technology that transforms industrial fibre waste into high-performance, fire-retardant, lightweight fibreboards. The innovative fibreboards will be composed 100% of recycled fibres, thereby eliminating the need for virgin wood materials. The production process uses biotechnology to create natural bonds between the cellulose fibres and benefits from higher energy efficiency in the drying process, comparable to state-of-the-art Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF) production. The company's fibreboards can be recycled at the end of their life cycle, contributing to a closed-loop production model, and are expected to have a negative carbon footprint.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Manufacturing
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 59 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).