TECHEU ALTANA SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY RDI

High technical risks and uncertainties in R&D limit access to commercial financing, as private markets struggle to evaluate success rates of innovative projects. Significant knowledge spillovers also mean that competitors may benefit from ALTANA's innovation without bearing R&D costs, reducing private returns below the social optimum. Finally, sustainable chemical solutions generate environmental benefits, such as lower pollution and resource use that are not always reflected in market prices, which further decreases private incentives. ALTANA's RDI program has a continuous strong focus on environmental sustainability. It also addresses market inefficiencies that hinder investment in sustainable specialty chemicals. The EIB's support helps overcome these barriers, offering financing that aligns with the project's societal value and encourages ALTANA to advance sustainability-focused RDI in line with EU green policy objectives.

The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of its advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan, as well as helping crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation. Furthermore, the proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company.