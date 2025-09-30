Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TECHEU ALTANA SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 5,119,200
Switzerland : € 5,166,466.67
Germany : € 85,873,666.66
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2025 : € 3,840,666.67
10/12/2025 : € 5,119,200
10/12/2025 : € 5,166,466.67
10/12/2025 : € 85,873,666.66
Link to source
Data sheet
TECHEU ALTANA SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
TECHEU ALTANA SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY RDI
Related public register
19/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU ALTANA SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY RDI
Related press
Germany: ALTANA secures new EIB financing for sustainable innovation

Summary sheet

Release date
18 December 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2025
20250157
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TECHEU ALTANA SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY RDI
ALTANA AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 651 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Research and development programme focused on developing environmentally sustainable specialty chemicals, including toxic-free materials, solvent-free technologies and bio-based alternatives to reduce environmental impact across the value chain over the period 2025-2028.

The project aims to enhance innovation that enables resource efficiency, eliminates hazardous substances and supports the transition to a more sustainable and circular industrial base across value chains thereby preserving competitiveness and specialised knowledge.

Additionality and Impact

High technical risks and uncertainties in R&D limit access to commercial financing, as private markets struggle to evaluate success rates of innovative projects. Significant knowledge spillovers also mean that competitors may benefit from ALTANA's innovation without bearing R&D costs, reducing private returns below the social optimum. Finally, sustainable chemical solutions generate environmental benefits, such as lower pollution and resource use that are not always reflected in market prices, which further decreases private incentives. ALTANA's RDI program has a continuous strong focus on environmental sustainability. It also addresses market inefficiencies that hinder investment in sustainable specialty chemicals. The EIB's support helps overcome these barriers, offering financing that aligns with the project's societal value and encourages ALTANA to advance sustainability-focused RDI in line with EU green policy objectives.

The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of its advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan, as well as helping crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation. Furthermore, the proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities are not specifically covered by Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the 2014/52/EU Directive and therefore not subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment procedure.

The promoter is a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
30 September 2025
10 December 2025
Related documents
19/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU ALTANA SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY RDI
Link to source
Summary sheet
TECHEU ALTANA SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY RDI
Other links
Data sheet
TECHEU ALTANA SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY RDI
Related press
Germany: ALTANA secures new EIB financing for sustainable innovation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU ALTANA SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY RDI
Publication Date
19 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248098917
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250157
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
EFTA countries
Countries
Germany
Switzerland
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU ALTANA SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
TECHEU ALTANA SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY RDI
Data sheet
TECHEU ALTANA SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY RDI
Related press
Germany: ALTANA secures new EIB financing for sustainable innovation

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: ALTANA secures new EIB financing for sustainable innovation
Other links
Data sheet
TECHEU ALTANA SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY RDI
Summary sheet
TECHEU ALTANA SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY RDI
Related public register
19/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU ALTANA SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications