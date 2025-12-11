Germany: ALTANA secures new EIB financing for sustainable innovation

ALTANA

Credit line of up to 300 million euros for sustainable research and development

Attractive terms and high flexibility strengthen ALTANA's innovative capacity

Financing supports projects across the EU and Switzerland

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is supporting ALTANA with a new credit line of up to 300 million euros. This will finance sustainable research and development projects from 2025 to 2028. The focus is on developing innovative solutions with the aim of making everyday products better and more sustainable. Aspects such as the reduction of greenhouse gases and volatile organic compounds are just as important as the avoidance of critical substances and the responsible use of water resources.

The credit line will be divided into two tranches: 100 million euros will be available from December 2025, with a further 200 million euros to follow in the first quarter of 2026. The instrument enables long-term planning and supports implementation of the company's innovation and sustainability strategy. ALTANA products already make an important contribution to climate and resource protection.

The new EIB financing will enable the company to further strengthen its innovative capacity and accelerate its transformation to circular and resource-efficient production. In the latest EcoVadis sustainability rating, ALTANA received a Platinum rating, ranking among the top 1 percent of all companies assessed worldwide across all industries.

“The renewed cooperation with the EIB represents an important strategic step for ALTANA," explains ALTANA CFO Stefan Genten. "The financing enables us to consistently advance our innovation and sustainability strategy and further strengthen our leading position in the field of future-proof specialty chemicals."

Claudia Uhlich, Head of Group Treasury, adds: "The EIB financing not only offers us extremely attractive terms, but also a high degree of flexibility. We particularly value the trusting, collaborative partnership with the EIB, which contributes significantly to the success of our sustainable transformation."

“ALTANA impressively demonstrates how investment into research and innovation secures long-term industry leadership and sustainable growth. With our long-standing partnership, we are proving the strength of genuine collaboration: together we are turning pioneering ideas into concrete solutions for climate and resource protection – and ensuring that German and European industry remains at the global forefront of innovation in the future as well.” said Jean-Christophe Laloux, Director general of EU lending and advisory operations at the European Investment Bank.

Background information

About the EIB:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the European Union’s long-term financing institution. Its shareholders are the Member States. Based on eight key priorities, we finance investments that contribute to the EU’s strategic objectives. In this way, we promote climate and environmental protection, digitalization and technological innovation, security and defense, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more stable and peaceful world.

The EIB Group, which includes the EIB and the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly 89 billion euros in new financing in 2024 for more than 900 projects that strengthen Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group comply with the Paris Climate Agreement, as set out in its Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60 percent of its annual financing goes to projects that directly contribute to climate action, climate adaptation, and a healthier environment.

In the EU, around half of EIB funding goes to cohesion regions.

About ALTANA:

ALTANA is a global leader in true specialty chemicals. The Group offers innovative solutions for coating manufacturers, paint and plastics processors, the printing and packaging industries, the cosmetics sector, and the electrical and electronics industry. The product range includes additives, specialty coatings and adhesives, effect pigments, sealants and compounds, impregnating resins and varnishes, and testing and measuring instruments. ALTANA’s four divisions, BYK, ECKART, ELANTAS, and ACTEGA, all occupy a leading position in their target markets with respect to quality, product solution expertise, innovation, and service.

Headquartered in Wesel, Germany, the ALTANA Group has 66 production facilities and 69 service and research laboratories worldwide. Throughout the Group, more than 8,000 people work to ensure the worldwide success of ALTANA. In 2024, ALTANA achieved sales of more than 3 billion euros. About 7 percent of the total sales is invested in research and development each year. Its high earning power and high growth rate make ALTANA one of the world’s most innovative, fastest growing, and most profitable chemical companies.

www.altana.com