Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BNPP SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT 2025

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 112,413,151.58
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 112,413,151.58
Credit lines : € 112,413,151.58
Signature date(s)
11/12/2025 : € 112,413,151.58
Link to source
Data sheet
BNPP SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT 2025
Other links
Summary sheet
BNPP SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT 2025
Parent project
PAN-EUROPEAN SECURITISATION LENDING ENVELOPE

Summary sheet

Release date
24 November 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2025
20250112
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BNPP SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT 2025
BNP PARIBAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 130 million
EUR 581 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The guarantee will help the intermediary provide new loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in France.

The aim is to improve access to new loans for the target beneficiaries implementing projects in energy, transport and waste management. At least 25% of the total resources will be allocated to green projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
26 November 2025
11 December 2025
Related projects
Parent project
PAN-EUROPEAN SECURITISATION LENDING ENVELOPE
Link to source
Summary sheet
BNPP SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT 2025
Other links
Data sheet
BNPP SME & MIDCAP SUPPORT 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications