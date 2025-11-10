EDUCATION SEINE-ET-MARNE III

The new, renovated, and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in the Department of Seine-et-Marne. This includes improvements in pedagogical appropriateness, quality, health and safety standards, accessibility, and energy efficiency, thereby enhancing the provision of lower secondary education.





The Project will help address market failures in the education sector by financing infrastructure that generates positive externalities, such as inclusive economic growth, increased knowledge and productivity, and climate and environmental benefits.





The EIB's advice ensures the technical and economic quality of the investment through the disbursement conditions. Monitoring reports will ensure compliance with disbursement conditions and undertakings.





The financing of the Bank offers enhanced features compared to the market, including long maturity, five years availability, five years grace period and advice through the Project's monitoring, providing the borrower with significant security over the achievement of its Project.