EDUCATION SEINE-ET-MARNE III

Le projet comprend la construction de nouveaux bâtiments, la reconstruction, l'extension et la rénovation des collèges et des infrastructures éducatives associées relevant de la responsabilité du Département de la Seine-et-Marne, en France. Il inclut également des volets transversaux tels que l'amélioration de la performance énergétique et l'accessibilité.
Les principaux objectifs du projet sont d'offrir de meilleures conditions d'apprentissage aux élèves et à la communauté éducative, en modernisant les infrastructures d'enseignement public, et d'adapter la carte scolaire à l'évolution de la demande locale.
The new, renovated, and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in the Department of Seine-et-Marne. This includes improvements in pedagogical appropriateness, quality, health and safety standards, accessibility, and energy efficiency, thereby enhancing the provision of lower secondary education.
The Project will help address market failures in the education sector by financing infrastructure that generates positive externalities, such as inclusive economic growth, increased knowledge and productivity, and climate and environmental benefits.
The EIB's advice ensures the technical and economic quality of the investment through the disbursement conditions. Monitoring reports will ensure compliance with disbursement conditions and undertakings.
The financing of the Bank offers enhanced features compared to the market, including long maturity, five years availability, five years grace period and advice through the Project's monitoring, providing the borrower with significant security over the achievement of its Project.
La directive 2011/92/UE, telle que modifiée par la directive 2014/52/UE relative à l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE), ne couvre pas spécifiquement les activités éducatives, laissant aux autorités compétentes le soin de décider de la nécessité d'une EIE en fonction de l'emplacement et de l'ampleur des travaux concernés. Toutefois, les établissements d'enseignement peuvent relever de l'annexe II de la directive en ce qui concerne le développement urbain. Les services de la Banque vérifieront lors de l'instruction si une EIE est exigée par l'autorité compétente. Les nouveaux bâtiments devront au minimum respecter les objectifs de performance énergétique définis dans la directive sur la performance énergétique des bâtiments et la directive 2012/27/UE sur l'efficacité énergétique. La conformité du projet aux normes environnementales et sociales de la BEI sera vérifiée lors de l'instruction. Les aspects sociaux et environnementaux ainsi que tout élément lié au patrimoine historique et culturel seront également examinés lors de l'instruction.
La BEI exigera du Promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les contrats relatifs à la mise en oeuvre du projet aient été et soient passés conformément à la législation européenne applicable en matière de marchés publics, notamment le cas échéant à la directive 2014/24/UE ainsi qu'à la directive 89/665/CEE telle qu'interprétée par la Cour de justice de l'Union européenne, avec publication des avis d'appel d'offres au Journal officiel de l'Union européenne, le cas échéant.
