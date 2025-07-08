LYON URBAN REGENERATION

The framework loan will support the multi-sector investment programme of the City of Lyon. as well as the implementation of its urban development and climate city strategies. The project includes, among others, investments in urban renewal and regeneration, green areas and open spaces, sustainable mobility and construction and rehabilitation of public buildings.

Lyon aims to become climate neutral and a resilient city to climate change by 2030. This is in line with the urgency outlined in the Paris Agreement and establishes the City of Lyon as an international leader among municipalities on climate action, demonstrating its commitment to achieve climate neutrality by 2030. The project addresses a number of market failures and will bring important economic and social benefits, contributing to achieving a more integrated, sustainable, mixed and inclusive development, improving the living conditions of the citizens and other people visiting or living in the city. The Project will contribute to promote progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals, the most significant one being the contribution to sustainable cities and communities. The project is thus fully consistent with the European Green Deal target of ensuring no net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050. It is also aligned to the existing European Commission proposals set to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.