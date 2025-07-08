Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 50,000,000
Urban development : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/07/2025 : € 50,000,000
Summary sheet

Release date
25 June 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/07/2025
20240929
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LYON URBAN REGENERATION
COMMUNE DE LYON
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 179 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The framework loan will support the multi-sector investment programme of the City of Lyon. as well as the implementation of its urban development and climate city strategies. The project includes, among others, investments in urban renewal and regeneration, green areas and open spaces, sustainable mobility and construction and rehabilitation of public buildings.

Lyon aims to become climate neutral and a resilient city to climate change by 2030. This is in line with the urgency outlined in the Paris Agreement and establishes the City of Lyon as an international leader among municipalities on climate action, demonstrating its commitment to achieve climate neutrality by 2030. The project addresses a number of market failures and will bring important economic and social benefits, contributing to achieving a more integrated, sustainable, mixed and inclusive development, improving the living conditions of the citizens and other people visiting or living in the city. The Project will contribute to promote progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals, the most significant one being the contribution to sustainable cities and communities. The project is thus fully consistent with the European Green Deal target of ensuring no net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050. It is also aligned to the existing European Commission proposals set to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The schemes under the Framework Loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment by promoting sustainable urban development and reducing energy consumption. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular climate mitigation. The promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, in particular EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive EU/2024/1275 and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. The status of environmental studies and public consultations related to the construction and refurbishment investments will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EE as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
8 July 2025
11 July 2025
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYON URBAN REGENERATION
Publication Date
11 Jul 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241016610
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240929
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
