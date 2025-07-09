Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
GPI RDI INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 10,500,000
Italy : € 39,300,000
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/11/2025 : € 200,000
20/11/2025 : € 10,500,000
20/11/2025 : € 39,300,000
Summary sheet

Release date
31 January 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/11/2025
20240714
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GPI RDI INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
GPI SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 120 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support the company's ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, which are essential to enhance the promoter's offerings for the healthcare industry. The investment programme, to be implemented between 2025 and 2028, will support the digitalisation of the healthcare industry in Italy, France and beyond.

The project's investment will focus on software development and operations (DevOps) activities driving a portfolio of digital transformation sub-projects designed to enhance the entire healthcare service sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities neither fall under the Annexes I nor II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) EU Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU), therefore the project is not subject to an EIA procedure.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if during the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the European Commission will be duly informed, which would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Comments

Arranger: Banca Finint S.p.A.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
9 July 2025
20 November 2025
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

