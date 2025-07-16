VILNIUS CITY SCHOOLS

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction and operation of 9 educational institutions in Vilnius City, Lithuania.
The project is aligned with the objectives of the European Education Area as it addresses a suboptimal investment situation in education infrastructure in the City of Vilnius. It is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular climate change mitigation and adaptation.
Where applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Environmental and Social Policy, compliance with the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2011/92/EU), as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, the Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be verified during appraisal. The operation is not located in or near Natura 2000 sites.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
