Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

VILNIUS CITY SCHOOLS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 84,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lithuania : € 84,000,000
Education : € 84,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/01/2026 : € 84,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
VILNIUS CITY SCHOOLS
Other links
Summary sheet
VILNIUS CITY SCHOOLS
Related public register
24/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VILNIUS CITY SCHOOLS
Related press
Lithuanian capital Vilnius to build nine schools and kindergartens with €168 million financing from EIB and NIB

Summary sheet

Release date
23 January 2026
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/01/2026
20240612
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VILNIUS CITY SCHOOLS
UAB VILNIAUS VYSTYMO KOMPANIJA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 85 million
EUR 176 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and operation of 9 educational institutions in Vilnius City, Lithuania.

The project is aligned with the objectives of the European Education Area as it addresses a suboptimal investment situation in education infrastructure in the City of Vilnius. It is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Where applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Environmental and Social Policy, compliance with the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2011/92/EU), as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, the Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be verified during appraisal. The operation is not located in or near Natura 2000 sites.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
16 July 2025
15 January 2026
Related documents
24/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VILNIUS CITY SCHOOLS
Link to source
Summary sheet
VILNIUS CITY SCHOOLS
Other links
Data sheet
VILNIUS CITY SCHOOLS
Related press
Lithuanian capital Vilnius to build nine schools and kindergartens with €168 million financing from EIB and NIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VILNIUS CITY SCHOOLS
Publication Date
24 Jan 2026
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241412548
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240612
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VILNIUS CITY SCHOOLS
Other links
Summary sheet
VILNIUS CITY SCHOOLS
Data sheet
VILNIUS CITY SCHOOLS
Related press
Lithuanian capital Vilnius to build nine schools and kindergartens with €168 million financing from EIB and NIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lithuanian capital Vilnius to build nine schools and kindergartens with €168 million financing from EIB and NIB
Other links
Data sheet
VILNIUS CITY SCHOOLS
Summary sheet
VILNIUS CITY SCHOOLS
Related public register
24/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VILNIUS CITY SCHOOLS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications