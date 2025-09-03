EAM ELECTRICITY NETWORK INVESTMENTS

The project helps fill the growing investment gap in European electricity grid infrastructure. Investments are needed to support the "European Energy Transition", as identified, among others, in the "EU Clean Industrial Deal", the "EU Affordable Energy Action Plan", and the "EU Grid Action Plan".





The project consists in electricity network investments in a regulated natural monopoly and is expected to contribute to EIB's lending priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and it aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. Its financing will contribute to the Energy Lending Policy priority of the EIB on Securing the Enabling Infrastructure (energy networks).





The project tackles market failures by enhancing energy security and integrating low-carbon power, contributing to emissions reduction and public health benefits. It offers a strong economic return and high social value, led by an experienced promoter with robust project management.





The EIB loan, the Borrower's first, offers long-term, flexible financing with favourable terms and a 25-year maturity. Beyond financial benefits, it also sends a positive market signal.



