EB SERBIA SOCIAL IMPACT INCENTIVE LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 1,300,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 1,300,000
Credit lines : € 1,300,000
Signature date(s)
9/09/2025 : € 1,300,000
(*) Including a € 1,300,000 Investment Grants provided by the ECONOMIC RESILIENCE INITIATIVE FUND
Data sheet
EB SERBIA SOCIAL IMPACT INCENTIVE LOAN
Summary sheet
EB SERBIA SOCIAL IMPACT INCENTIVE LOAN
Parent project
WB IMPACT INCENTIVE PL FOR SMES & MID-CAPS

Summary sheet

Release date
5 December 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/09/2025
20240507
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EB SERBIA SOCIAL IMPACT INCENTIVE LOAN
ERSTE BANK AD NOVI SAD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 11 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists in a blended facility with Erste Bank AD Novi Sad to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Serbia to foster gender equality and social inclusion.

The aim is to address the sub-optimal financing situation of the final beneficiaries as well as incentivise their socially-inclusive practices in the areas of gender equality, youth employment and social inclusion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 January 2025
9 September 2025
Parent project
WB IMPACT INCENTIVE PL FOR SMES & MID-CAPS
Summary sheet
EB SERBIA SOCIAL IMPACT INCENTIVE LOAN
Data sheet
EB SERBIA SOCIAL IMPACT INCENTIVE LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

