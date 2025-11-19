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        SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR

        Signature(s)

        Amount (.*)
        € 33,150,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Tunisia : € 33,150,000
        Energy : € 33,150,000
        Signature date(s)
        17/06/2026 : € 2,500,000
        17/06/2026 : € 30,650,000
        (*) Including a € 2,500,000 Investment Grants provided by the PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
        Other links
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Plan d'Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
        Related public register
        22/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) (Arabic version)

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        15 October 2025
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 17/06/2026
        20240480
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR
        SCATEC ASA
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 34 million
        EUR 81 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
        Description
        Objectives

        The project involves the construction and operation of a solar photovoltaic plant with an installed capacity of approximately 120 MWp, along with the related transmission infrastructure. It is located in the Sidi Bouzid region of Tunisia and benefits from a power purchase agreement awarded through a government-led tender process.

        The aim is to support both EU and national targets for renewable energy generation. It contributes to the EIB's objectives in the areas of renewable energy, climate action (mitigation) and environmental sustainability (pollution prevention and control). It also plays a key role in helping Tunisia achieve its goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in electricity generation to 35% by 2030.

        Additionality and Impact

        The operation consists of the construction and operation of a solar PV plant with a capacity of ca. 120 MWp, located in Tunisia, in the Sidi Bouzid region.


        The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV) and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution.


        The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on renewable energy and climate action and will contribute to reduce the import dependency on natural gas for electricity generation in Tunisia.


        The project supports the EU - Tunisia Memorandum of Understanding on strategic partnership (2023) and contributes to Tunisia's Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement. It aligns with the EU Global Gateway Strategy, the Africa-Europe Investment Package. It has been awarded under the first tender of the Tunisian flagship 1.7 GW renewable energy programme, and includes the financing of the transmission infrastructure needed for the project. The operation is consistent with the NDICI framework, EFSD+ priorities for green energy and industrial decarbonisation, and the Team Europe Initiative for resilient, carbon-neutral growth. It also advances the African Union's Agenda 2063 and contributes to multiple Sustainable Development Goals.


        The project contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals, such as Affordable Clean Energy (SDG7), Climate Action (SDG13) and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG17).


        The project's revenues will be supported through a 25-year fixed price power purchase agreement (PPA) with Société Tunisienne de l'Électricité et du Gaz (STEG), the state-owned utility company. The PPA was secured through a competitive tender. The project is expected to be supported by adequate capabilities of the promoter, which has track record in the renewable energy sector in Tunisia. In terms of results, the project is expected to have an excellent rated economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit.


        The Bank will provide a significant part of the total financing needs for this Project, enhancing the overall financial viability of the project finance debt. Competitive terms, including a long maturity, a long grace period which is needed for the construction period and a sculpted repayment period to accommodate the needs of the projects add financial benefits to the project which are not locally available.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment under the national legislation. The promoter has prepared a draft comprehensive environmental and social assessment, which concludes that the potential environmental and social impacts are typically site specific and/or readily identified and addressed through mitigation measures (i.e. the project is likely to have moderate/limited adverse environmental impacts and risks that might be addressed through the application of mitigation hierarchy), and determines that an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment is not required under the EIB's standard 1. The draft assessment indicates limited air emissions, minimal wastewater generation, and minor use of hazardous materials.

        The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

        Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

        Under EFSD+ Guarantee

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        19 November 2025
        17 June 2026
        Related documents
        17/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
        17/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Plan d'Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
        17/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
        22/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR
        17/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) (Arabic version)

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
        Publication Date
        17 Oct 2025
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        253419796
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
        Project Number
        20240480
        Sector(s)
        Energy
        Regions
        Mediterranean countries
        Countries
        Tunisia
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Plan d'Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
        Publication Date
        17 Oct 2025
        Document language
        French
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        253323701
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
        Project Number
        20240480
        Sector(s)
        Energy
        Regions
        Mediterranean countries
        Countries
        Tunisia
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
        Publication Date
        17 Oct 2025
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        253352620
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
        Project Number
        20240480
        Sector(s)
        Energy
        Regions
        Mediterranean countries
        Countries
        Tunisia
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR
        Publication Date
        22 Nov 2025
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        252914193
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20240480
        Sector(s)
        Energy
        Regions
        Mediterranean countries
        Countries
        Tunisia
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) (Arabic version)
        Publication Date
        17 Oct 2025
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        253361542
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
        Project Number
        20240480
        Sector(s)
        Energy
        Regions
        Mediterranean countries
        Countries
        Tunisia
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Plan d'Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
        Related public register
        22/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) (Arabic version)
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR
        Data sheet
        SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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        Related publications