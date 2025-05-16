Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

IRISH WATER INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 300,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/07/2025 : € 300,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
IRISH WATER INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
IRISH WATER INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
13/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH WATER INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
7 April 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/07/2025
20240052
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IRISH WATER INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
UISCE EIREANN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 764 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a multi-annual investment programme to improve the water and wastewater treatment infrastructure in Ireland.

The aim is to enhance the quality and security of water supply and wastewater collection and treatment in several locations in Ireland. It is expected that these projects will help the country to meet the goals of the water directives, notably the Urban Wastewater Directive.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will contribute to ensure compliance with key EU directives in the water sector, notably the Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU), the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, which amends the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), and SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) will be adhered to. In such cases, before utilising any EIB funds, the promoter shall submit the EIA to EIB for publication on EIB's website. For any part of the project that may impact a nature conservation site, the Promoter shall provide EIB with information on the mitigating measures necessary to comply with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the Birds Directive (2009/147/EC).

The promoter shall ensure that all contracts related to project's implementation have been and will continue to be tendered in accordance with applicable EU procurement legislation, specifically Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU. Also, tender notices must be published in the Official Journal of the EU whenever required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
16 May 2025
16 July 2025
Related documents
13/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH WATER INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Link to source
Summary sheet
IRISH WATER INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Data sheet
IRISH WATER INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH WATER INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
12 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
242775819
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240052
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH WATER INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
IRISH WATER INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
IRISH WATER INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications