Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ARMENIA MSME RESILIENCE FACILITY - ARDSHINBANK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Armenia : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2025 : € 100,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
ARMENIA MSME RESILIENCE FACILITY - ARDSHINBANK
Other links
Summary sheet
ARMENIA MSME RESILIENCE FACILITY - ARDSHINBANK
Parent project
ARMENIA MSME RESILIENCE FACILITY (LE) II

Summary sheet

Release date
20 November 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2025
20231002
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARMENIA MSME RESILIENCE FACILITY - ARDSHINBANK
INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION BANK OJSC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The facility consists of a loan to Ardshinbank to support of micro, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-caps in Armenia.

The aim is to contribute to finance eligible projects promoted by the final beneficiaries in the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The intermediary will take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures including procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects will comply with national legislation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country.

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
19 November 2025
4 December 2025
Related projects
Parent project
ARMENIA MSME RESILIENCE FACILITY (LE) II
Link to source
Summary sheet
ARMENIA MSME RESILIENCE FACILITY - ARDSHINBANK
Other links
Data sheet
ARMENIA MSME RESILIENCE FACILITY - ARDSHINBANK

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications