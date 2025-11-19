Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

AVE BURGOS-VITORIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 325,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 325,000,000
Transport : € 325,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/11/2025 : € 325,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
AVE BURGOS-VITORIA
Other links
Summary sheet
AVE BURGOS-VITORIA
Related public register
14/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Línea de Alta Velocidad - Burgos-Vitoria
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Enlaces de las líneas de Alta Velocidad Madrid - Valladolid y Madrid-Galicia
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Informe Audiencia de la documentación Complementaria Sobre Effectos Derivados de la Vulnerabilidad del Proyecto ante Riesgos de Accidentes graves y Catástrofes
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Informativo - Documento de Información Adicional
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Planta Geológica
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Inventario de Puntos de Agua
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Ensayos de Permeabilidad
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Tramo Burgos-Vitoria
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Enlace a la página del promotor para el Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Mapas Hidrogeológicos
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Dominios Hidrogeológicos
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Perfiles Geológica
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Effectos Derivados de la Vulnerabilidad del Proyecto ante Riesgos de Accidentes graves y Catástrofes
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Expediente de Información Pública y Audiencia del Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de la Línea de Alta Velocidad Burgos-Vitoria
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Mediciones de Niveles Piezométricos
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Información Complementaria de las Masas de Aqua Subterráneas
Related public register
20/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA
Related press
Spain: EIB will finance with €1.7 billion the Burgos-Vitoria high-speed line

Summary sheet

Release date
24 July 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/11/2025
20230991
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AVE BURGOS-VITORIA
ADIF ALTA VELOCIDAD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1700 million
EUR 3400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the new high-speed railway line Burgos-Vitoria, and potentially, a new bypass in Olmedo between the high-speed lines Madrid-Burgos and Madrid-Galicia. The line, which is approximately 100 km, is part of the Trans-European Network (TEN-T) Atlantic Corridor connecting Madrid and the Basque Country, as well as the Spanish and French border.

The project will comply with the applicable Technical Specifications (TSIs) for Interoperability and include the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS). This will be further verified during the appraisal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). Conformity with the requirements of the EIA Directive, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
19 November 2025
24 November 2025
Related documents
14/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Línea de Alta Velocidad - Burgos-Vitoria
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Enlaces de las líneas de Alta Velocidad Madrid - Valladolid y Madrid-Galicia
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Informe Audiencia de la documentación Complementaria Sobre Effectos Derivados de la Vulnerabilidad del Proyecto ante Riesgos de Accidentes graves y Catástrofes
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Informativo - Documento de Información Adicional
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Planta Geológica
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Inventario de Puntos de Agua
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Ensayos de Permeabilidad
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Tramo Burgos-Vitoria
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Enlace a la página del promotor para el Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Mapas Hidrogeológicos
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Dominios Hidrogeológicos
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Perfiles Geológica
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Effectos Derivados de la Vulnerabilidad del Proyecto ante Riesgos de Accidentes graves y Catástrofes
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Expediente de Información Pública y Audiencia del Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de la Línea de Alta Velocidad Burgos-Vitoria
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Mediciones de Niveles Piezométricos
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Información Complementaria de las Masas de Aqua Subterráneas
20/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA
Link to source
Summary sheet
AVE BURGOS-VITORIA
Other links
Data sheet
AVE BURGOS-VITORIA
Related press
Spain: EIB will finance with €1.7 billion the Burgos-Vitoria high-speed line

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Línea de Alta Velocidad - Burgos-Vitoria
Publication Date
14 Oct 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253216079
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230991
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Enlaces de las líneas de Alta Velocidad Madrid - Valladolid y Madrid-Galicia
Publication Date
15 Oct 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
250515898
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230991
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Informe Audiencia de la documentación Complementaria Sobre Effectos Derivados de la Vulnerabilidad del Proyecto ante Riesgos de Accidentes graves y Catástrofes
Publication Date
15 Oct 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251333736
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230991
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Informativo - Documento de Información Adicional
Publication Date
15 Oct 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251347201
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230991
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Planta Geológica
Publication Date
15 Oct 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251331706
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230991
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Inventario de Puntos de Agua
Publication Date
15 Oct 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251346392
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230991
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Ensayos de Permeabilidad
Publication Date
15 Oct 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251333936
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230991
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Tramo Burgos-Vitoria
Publication Date
15 Oct 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251344762
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230991
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Enlace a la página del promotor para el Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
16 Oct 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253265339
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230991
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Mapas Hidrogeológicos
Publication Date
16 Oct 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251331814
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230991
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Dominios Hidrogeológicos
Publication Date
16 Oct 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251336639
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230991
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Perfiles Geológica
Publication Date
16 Oct 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251332027
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230991
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Effectos Derivados de la Vulnerabilidad del Proyecto ante Riesgos de Accidentes graves y Catástrofes
Publication Date
16 Oct 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251345391
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230991
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Expediente de Información Pública y Audiencia del Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de la Línea de Alta Velocidad Burgos-Vitoria
Publication Date
16 Oct 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251343938
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230991
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Mediciones de Niveles Piezométricos
Publication Date
16 Oct 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251347203
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230991
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Información Complementaria de las Masas de Aqua Subterráneas
Publication Date
16 Oct 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251331415
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230991
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA
Publication Date
20 Nov 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253166289
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230991
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Línea de Alta Velocidad - Burgos-Vitoria
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Enlaces de las líneas de Alta Velocidad Madrid - Valladolid y Madrid-Galicia
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Informe Audiencia de la documentación Complementaria Sobre Effectos Derivados de la Vulnerabilidad del Proyecto ante Riesgos de Accidentes graves y Catástrofes
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Informativo - Documento de Información Adicional
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Planta Geológica
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Inventario de Puntos de Agua
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Ensayos de Permeabilidad
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Tramo Burgos-Vitoria
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Enlace a la página del promotor para el Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Mapas Hidrogeológicos
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Dominios Hidrogeológicos
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Perfiles Geológica
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Effectos Derivados de la Vulnerabilidad del Proyecto ante Riesgos de Accidentes graves y Catástrofes
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Expediente de Información Pública y Audiencia del Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de la Línea de Alta Velocidad Burgos-Vitoria
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Mediciones de Niveles Piezométricos
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Información Complementaria de las Masas de Aqua Subterráneas
Related public register
20/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA
Other links
Summary sheet
AVE BURGOS-VITORIA
Data sheet
AVE BURGOS-VITORIA
Related press
Spain: EIB will finance with €1.7 billion the Burgos-Vitoria high-speed line

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB will finance with €1.7 billion the Burgos-Vitoria high-speed line
Other links
Data sheet
AVE BURGOS-VITORIA
Summary sheet
AVE BURGOS-VITORIA
Related public register
14/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Línea de Alta Velocidad - Burgos-Vitoria
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Enlaces de las líneas de Alta Velocidad Madrid - Valladolid y Madrid-Galicia
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Informe Audiencia de la documentación Complementaria Sobre Effectos Derivados de la Vulnerabilidad del Proyecto ante Riesgos de Accidentes graves y Catástrofes
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Informativo - Documento de Información Adicional
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Planta Geológica
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Inventario de Puntos de Agua
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Ensayos de Permeabilidad
Related public register
15/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Tramo Burgos-Vitoria
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Enlace a la página del promotor para el Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Mapas Hidrogeológicos
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Dominios Hidrogeológicos
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Perfiles Geológica
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental – Effectos Derivados de la Vulnerabilidad del Proyecto ante Riesgos de Accidentes graves y Catástrofes
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Expediente de Información Pública y Audiencia del Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de la Línea de Alta Velocidad Burgos-Vitoria
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Mediciones de Niveles Piezométricos
Related public register
16/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA - Estudio Hidrogeológico – Información Complementaria de las Masas de Aqua Subterráneas
Related public register
20/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE BURGOS-VITORIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications