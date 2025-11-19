AVE BURGOS-VITORIA

Summary sheet
The project will finance the new high-speed railway line Burgos-Vitoria, and potentially, a new bypass in Olmedo between the high-speed lines Madrid-Burgos and Madrid-Galicia. The line, which is approximately 100 km, is part of the Trans-European Network (TEN-T) Atlantic Corridor connecting Madrid and the Basque Country, as well as the Spanish and French border.
The project will comply with the applicable Technical Specifications (TSIs) for Interoperability and include the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS). This will be further verified during the appraisal.
The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). Conformity with the requirements of the EIA Directive, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
