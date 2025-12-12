GEFA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Through this intermediated operation of EUR 200m, SMEs and Mid-Caps will benefit from improved financing conditions. At least 30% of the resulting investments are intended to contribute to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability ("CAES", 'green') Policy objective, which will accelerate the green transition of the economy.





The operation builds on the EIB's successful track record in supporting SMEs and Mid-Caps through loans to German intermediaries. GEFA, a repeat client with a long-standing relationship with the EIB, will channel funds to SMEs and Mid-Caps across Germany, including transition regions. The financing will enable investments in productive assets, innovation, and energy-efficient equipment, thereby fostering competitiveness and sustainability. A portion of the portfolio will meet EIB CA&ES eligibility criteria, supporting climate-conscious projects and contributing to EU policy goals.





The EIB's involvement provides favourable funding terms, including longer tenors and competitive pricing, which GEFA will pass on to final beneficiaries. This financial advantage improves access to finance and reduces overall borrowing costs for SMEs and Mid-Caps. The operation is expected to stimulate competition among financial intermediaries, encouraging similar green financing structures in the market. By leveraging EIB resources, GEFA can diversify its funding base and scale up lending to climate-aligned projects, reinforcing the EIB's catalytic role in promoting sustainable investment.