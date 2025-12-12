GEFA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The operation will enable Gefa Bank to support small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Germany and potentially in other EU Member States, with a Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (green) window.
The aim is to improve access to finance to the final beneficiaries.
Through this intermediated operation of EUR 200m, SMEs and Mid-Caps will benefit from improved financing conditions. At least 30% of the resulting investments are intended to contribute to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability ("CAES", 'green') Policy objective, which will accelerate the green transition of the economy.
The operation builds on the EIB's successful track record in supporting SMEs and Mid-Caps through loans to German intermediaries. GEFA, a repeat client with a long-standing relationship with the EIB, will channel funds to SMEs and Mid-Caps across Germany, including transition regions. The financing will enable investments in productive assets, innovation, and energy-efficient equipment, thereby fostering competitiveness and sustainability. A portion of the portfolio will meet EIB CA&ES eligibility criteria, supporting climate-conscious projects and contributing to EU policy goals.
The EIB's involvement provides favourable funding terms, including longer tenors and competitive pricing, which GEFA will pass on to final beneficiaries. This financial advantage improves access to finance and reduces overall borrowing costs for SMEs and Mid-Caps. The operation is expected to stimulate competition among financial intermediaries, encouraging similar green financing structures in the market. By leveraging EIB resources, GEFA can diversify its funding base and scale up lending to climate-aligned projects, reinforcing the EIB's catalytic role in promoting sustainable investment.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.