Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

GEFA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Reference: 20230886
Release date: 26 February 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

GEFA BANK GMBH

Location

Description

The operation will enable Gefa Bank to support small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Germany and potentially in other EU Member States, with a Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (green) window.

Objectives

The aim is to improve access to finance to the final beneficiaries.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 2/02/2024

Milestone
Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Germany EU Countries Credit lines