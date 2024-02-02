GEFA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Release date: 26 February 2024
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryGEFA BANK GMBH
Location
Description
The operation will enable Gefa Bank to support small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Germany and potentially in other EU Member States, with a Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (green) window.
Objectives
The aim is to improve access to finance to the final beneficiaries.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal - 2/02/2024
