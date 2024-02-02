GEFA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Reference: 20230886

Release date: 26 February 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

GEFA BANK GMBH

The operation will enable Gefa Bank to support small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Germany and potentially in other EU Member States, with a Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (green) window.

Objectives

The aim is to improve access to finance to the final beneficiaries.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 2/02/2024